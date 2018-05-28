'Nommer 37' – 'Hitchcock-like' SA Film Gets International Release!

South African film "Nommer 37", has been acquired by a North American distribution company and will be getting a theatrical release starting in New York and Los Angeles. A report on website Blue Monkey Mag indicates that Dark Star Pictures will be handling the U.S. release later this year, according to Gambit Films producer Bradley Joshua.

The story is set in an apartment block in the Cape Flats, where a former petty criminal has been spat out of the very world he once thrived in, and is now left to observe it from the outside.

Randal Hendricks (Irshaad Ally), recently rendered a paraplegic, is given a gift of binoculars by his devoted girlfriend, Pam (Monique Rockman). He owes loan shark Emmie (Danny Ross) a great deal of money, and when he witnesses a powerful gangster, Lawyer (David Manuel), commit murder, he initiates a dangerous blackmail scheme in an attempt to settle his debt.

The film, produced by Gambit Films, recently premiered at the South by South West Film Festival in Texas, U.S. to rave reviews.

The movie will premiere in South African cinemas on June 1.