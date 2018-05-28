Ramaphosa Scores Himself 8 Out Of 10 After 100 Days In Office

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the changes put in place by the government have restored confidence and trust in the country. In an interview with SABC Radio on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said a number of changes at state-owned companies as well as government's attempts to crack down on corruption were also helping to attract investment.

Asked how he would score his first 100 days in government so far out of 10, Ramaphosa said he would score himself "easily at eight".

"I think what we did was to restore confidence in the minds and the hearts of South Africans - confidence in South Africa and the direction that the country can go and should go... confidence is the important part, and trust. Trust that government can do good things for the people of South Africa."

Ramaphosa said a new foundation was being built for dealing with corruption.

"And the other good things we have done, is just to begin to rebuild the foundation, to show our clear intent on dealing with corruption. We are now putting things in place, the commission [of inquiry into state capture is in place, we put in good people in various state-owned companies, and we've also done quite a lot to change the executive."

Ramaphosa said policy and regulatory framework certainty were also helping to attract investment.

"So I think that repositions our country to focus on the economy, and say we want to attract investments, and we are now going to move the chairs on the deck to make sure that we attract investments, have policy certainty, our regulatory framework needs to be recalibrated, and all of a sudden people are now paying attention," he said.

Ramaphosa said that doing the "right things" would help the economy by attracting investors, and said government had set ambitious targets to attract investment.

Ramaphosa also voiced concern at the latest Auditor-General results for municipalities, which showed the dire state of governance at local government and said he would personally be conducting announced visits to municipalities. He also said the Auditor-General should be given the powers to intervene timeously where necessary.

Ramaphosa said that while government had supplied over 4-million houses, this was not enough.