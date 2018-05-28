NEWS & POLITICS Remember The Gupta Emails? Here's A Run-Down Of What They Revealed President Ramaphosa says he could 'possibly' have done more to stop state capture by the Guptas. Here's a reminder of just how powerful the family became... More Videos WATCH: South African Universities Are Climbing Up... How Did The Gupta Family Win Their Court Case Over... Former Bok Reveals His One Concern Regarding Kolis... Department Of Social Development Launches Child Pr... Find Out Why The People Of Ireland Went