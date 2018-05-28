These Pictures Of Dads And Their Kids Are Just Too Cute

This past weekend saw dads flooding our Twitter timelines with pictures and videos of them and their children.

#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge is one of the cutest things to hit social media and South African fathers showed just how much they love their bambinos.

In the pictures, some dads have offered their faces for their daughters to do makeup on and others are seen wearing tuts. Ah, so adorable!

#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge



Lots of love 💗 for my partner pic.twitter.com/Z0sXdrqXZI — 🇿🇦NightKing 👑 Mans not grey worm (@makunga_svu) May 27, 2018