These Pictures Of Dads And Their Kids Are Just Too Cute

This past weekend saw dads flooding our Twitter timelines with pictures and videos of them and their children.
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge is one of the cutest things to hit social media and South African fathers showed just how much they love their bambinos.
In the pictures, some dads have offered their faces for their daughters to do makeup on and others are seen wearing tuts. Ah, so adorable!
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge— 🇿🇦NightKing 👑 Mans not grey worm (@makunga_svu) May 27, 2018
Lots of love 💗 for my partner pic.twitter.com/Z0sXdrqXZI
My my heart❤️#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge pic.twitter.com/a81R9ZDXP8— Beautiful Mess🌬💞 (@ZwaneMbali) May 27, 2018
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge— Kholofelo King-k Ngoepe (@Kingk40828589) May 27, 2018
I chose to be responsible pic.twitter.com/OwsM44SDJm
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge on to our 5km challenge pic.twitter.com/loXl4f6xS8— Brian (@Brian_bj_) May 27, 2018
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge play time pic.twitter.com/3aXNQ4qtHj— Brian (@Brian_bj_) May 27, 2018
Like father like son 🔥🔥🔥#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge pic.twitter.com/7oqZV7tKPV— julian de kock (@juliandekock14) May 27, 2018
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge— 40 (@_speejo) May 27, 2018
A very crazy pair. 🐐🐣 pic.twitter.com/DyyKewH4lY
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge I could kiss those cheeks all day long. pic.twitter.com/ej9B69nGrh— Pontsho Mabena (@PontshoMab) May 28, 2018
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge— Stacksdontmind (@matentji_tebogo) May 27, 2018
Love Yours 💞⚡🔥❤️ God Got Us🛐❤️ pic.twitter.com/QUAmdMEDqT
Lmfao 🤣 He sure learnt he's lesson 🐥 #DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge pic.twitter.com/a069CAoogK— Ngubane 😊 (@Bheka904) May 27, 2018
#DaddiesAndTheirKidsChallenge— Milani 🎀 (@Evey_Mfukuli) May 27, 2018
They even sharing a swimming pool 😂😂😍😍 #Daddy #Son.I love them ❤😍😊 pic.twitter.com/MFLV0mjgQC