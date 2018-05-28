Tom Moyane Accused Of Assaulting His Grandson's 17-Year-Old Mother

Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane is facing another battle. This time, he has been accused of assaulting the 17-year-old mother of his baby grandson, the Sunday Times reported. Moyane reportedly must appear in court on Friday, where he could be charged with assault.

It is alleged that he kicked her in the face and "rugby-tackled" her during an argument at his Johannesburg home. He reportedly accused the woman of witchcraft and of destroying his "empire".

A medical report reportedly shows that the woman suffered a bruised jaw, bruised abdomen and a cut to the inside of the cheek.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the police have confirmed that Moyane is expected in the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court this Friday.

Police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini reportedly said, "The police are investigating a case of assault which will be placed on the roll on Friday, this coming Friday. For the court to decide whether to charge the accused or not. But he has been warned to be in court on that day."

Moyane reportedly did not respond to questions from the Sunday Times.

Moyane is facing an internal Sars disciplinary hearing after being suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Last week, the Hawks confirmed that he is also under investigation for allegedly contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, according to Fin24.

The section he is alleged to have breached pertains to the requirement that public office holders report cases of corruption if they are aware of them.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi reportedly said the Hawks have until May 30 to conclude their investigation.

"It's not an entirely new investigation. It's a case that was initially referred to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] for prosecution, but they declined to prosecute," he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, last week Ramaphosa announced that advocate Azhar Bham SC would be the presiding officer in the disciplinary inquiry into Moyane at Sars. According to Fin24, former Constitutional Court justice Kate O'Regan was initially appointed the chair the inquiry but she was removed following objections by Moyane. Moyane reportedly said that O'Regan was biased as she was on the board of NGO Corruption Watch.

"While the president is certain that Judge O'Regan would have adjudicated the matter objectively and that her position did not present a conflict, he decided that it would nevertheless be important to remove any possible perception of bias," Ramaphosa said last week.