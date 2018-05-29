Dear Leleti Khumalo, Thank You For Shining Much-Needed Light On Vitiligo

Local magazine Bona recently unveiled its cover star for June, renowned actress Leleti Khumalo — in all her vitiligo glory — and we're here for it.

Our June issue features actress and producer @leletikhumalo. She has become synonymous with Youth Day as the young and defiant Sarafina in the film Sarafina! She also shares how she feels about the iconic film 26 years later, and her current projects. Which cover is your fave? pic.twitter.com/l191K7zOMO — Bona Magazine (@BonaMag) May 21, 2018

Of late, the actress and now producer has not shied away from showing her skin condition in public appearances — and even on her latest on-screen project, "Imbewu" — and it's so refreshing.

"I used to cover my white patches with makeup, but for "Imbewu" I will not be covering it. My plan is to educate people about vitiligo. But I also don't want to do half a job. I'll be doing educational talks on vitiligo, and I'd obviously want the talks to have an impact," the 48-year-old told Drum earlier this year.

It's a pleasure dear. We really must embrace Vitiligo and not be embarrassed... we are beautiful! https://t.co/J5L2IDogjd — Leleti Khumalo (@leletikhumalo) April 14, 2017

Asked why she had "hidden" it before, Khumalo said in her experience, the entertainment industry wasn't accommodating to people with vitiligo. "Our industry doesn't accommodate things like this, and people do not understand, because they don't know me like this. It is a matter of understanding and working with it. It used to affect me a lot; this industry is about looks. But now I have accepted it."

And just in case you were curious, vitiligo is not "Michael Jackson's disease" or "that patchy skin problem" — it's a condition that causes the loss of skin colour in blotches.

Here are five things you should know about it, according to the Mayo Clinic .

1. Cells that produce melanin are affected

Vitiligo occurs when the cells that produce melanin — melanocytes die or stop functioning. Normally, the colour of hair and skin is determined by melanin, but with vitiligo, these body parts become lighter or white.

2. It can start at any age

Any age group can be affected, but vitiligo often appears before age 20. Although it is a progressive condition, many people experience years or decades without developing new spots.

3. Symptoms

These can include patchy loss of skin colour, premature whitening or graying of the hair on your scalp, eyelashes, eyebrows or beard, loss of colour in the tissues that line the inside of your mouth and nose, and loss of or change in colour of the inner layer of the eyeball.

4. Genetics

The exact cause of vitiligo is not known, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre. However, there is strong evidence to suggest that people with vitiligo inherit a group of genes that make them susceptible to depigmentation.

5. No cure, yet

Vitiligo has no cure at present, but treatment —which may include medication, surgery, and adjunctive therapies — may help to stop or slow the discolouring process and return some colour to your skin. Sometimes the patches stop forming without treatment.

The good news is that the condition is not fatal.

South Africans have praised Khumalo for her transparency about the condition, and see her as a role model and a voice for those discriminated against because of vitiligo.

Gorgeous lady who has continued being a role model and the voice of those discriminated because of vitiligo 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿❤️#vitiligoawareness — carrie (@yulejacks2010) March 4, 2018

Vitiligo doesn't define who she is. #LeletiKhumalo is an icon. She's our Beautiful Mother🌹😍✊ pic.twitter.com/6U7kh3G8d9 — Nelisa Mchunu (@NeliisaMchunu) May 27, 2018