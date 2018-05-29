'Good Mourning': SA Film Wins Jury Prize In SundanceTV Competition

South African short film "Good Mourning" has taken another award — this time from SundanceTV, which will see it get a Sundance Film Festival screening in London, as well as international TV exposure.

The comedy, also honoured with a prize recently at the SA Indie Film Festival, won Cape Town-based filmmaker Ian Morgan the jury prize in the first Shorts Competition held by U.S. cable network SundanceTV — which exists to promote and screen the work shown at each year's Sundance Film Festival.

The jury prize was judged on creativity, entertainment value, original storytelling, and production values.

The prize comes with a trip for two to the premiere of his film at the Sundance Film Festival in London, which starts on May 31. The short will also be broadcast on SundanceTV (DStv channel 108) later this year.

Senior programmer for the Sundance Film Festival and president of the competition jury Mike Plante said: "'Good Mourning' is funny and compelling, yet unexpectedly poignant. It makes great use of a very creative story idea and a pair of immediately engaging characters."

Our short film "Good Mourning" has been picked as the South African entry into this years @SundanceTV awards. As part of the entry, our short, is online for the next week or two if you want to watch it. It's not kak, promise https://t.co/1NVqIViODR — Paul Snodgrass (@snoddie) May 28, 2018

The movie is about Ted, a professional mourner who is challenged by a disbeliever, Sandrine, who questions his morals and ethical standpoint — and the conversation takes an unlikely turn.