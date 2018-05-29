EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/05/2018 16:22 SAST

    It's Baby Number 4 For Siba And Husband Brian Mtongana

    And it's a girl!

    Siba/Instagram
    Sina and her husband, Brian Mtongana.

    Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana announced on Monday that she and her husband Brian are expecting a baby girl.

    This will be the couple's fourth child.

    Siba, who's hosts her own show, "Siba's Table", on the Food Network, made the announcement on social media.


    Responding to congratulatory messages, Siba said it has always been her wish to have four children.

    Wishing the family all the best!

