It's Baby Number 4 For Siba And Husband Brian Mtongana

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana announced on Monday that she and her husband Brian are expecting a baby girl.

This will be the couple's fourth child.

Siba, who's hosts her own show, "Siba's Table", on the Food Network, made the announcement on social media.



Responding to congratulatory messages, Siba said it has always been her wish to have four children.

Yay!! That's good too. 4 comes with a lot of changes - bigger car, bigger everything...for me it's always been my wish to have 4 kids. If I hadn't conceived I would have adopted for sure. Like my mom did. — Siba Mtongana (@SibaMtongana) May 28, 2018

More of my influence really as I'm the one who've always wanted 4 kids. I'm glad he graciously agreed. ❤️ — Siba Mtongana (@SibaMtongana) May 28, 2018

Wishing the family all the best!