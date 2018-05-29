More Bad News For The DA As ANC Scores 'Huge Victory' In March Election Drive

Ramaphoria seems to have had the desired effect on the ANC's electorate. According to Dawie Scholtz, an elections analyst, statistics show that the governing party's supporters came out in droves to register for next year's election when the IEC held an elections drive in March.

According to Scholtz, who was News24's resident analyst during the 2016 local government elections, the DA is facing an uphill battle to claim Gauteng next year. He argues that the voter registration in townships — the ANC's base — was proportionally much higher than in the suburbs, where the DA's support lies.

"What does all of this mean? The electorate is now slightly more favourable for the ANC, with its base areas now accounting for a larger portion of the overall electorate," Scholtz writes on Twitter. "The DA's only chance in Gauteng is if its base turns out massively and disproportionately. This is a very bad sign for the DA and likely turnout intensity for 2019."

1/ A lot of important 2019-election related things have happened this year. And most of it has received analysis and coverage. But the single most important event so far, the March Registration weekend and its results, has not yet been fully assessed. So I had a look last night! — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

2/ There is no doubt that the ANC had a huge victory in the March registration drive. Both nationally and in Gauteng.



Nationally (outside of KZN):

Total registration - 334684

Township registration - 223391

Suburban registration - 40274 — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

3/ Of course, the township population is much larger, so one would expect that the registrations there would be more. To do this properly, it is a question of proportions.



A 'draw' on registration weekend would've looked like this:

Township reg - 194 000

Suburban reg - 54 000 — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

4/ Township registration was therefore disproportionately high and exceeded the suburban registration rate nationally. In Gauteng, the DA got closer to parity, but still lost.



Gauteng registrations:

Township - 50 152

Suburban - 13908 — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

5/ What does all of this mean? The electorate is now slightly more favourable for the ANC, with its base areas now accounting for a larger portion of the overall electorate. — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

6/ This is important for several reasons:



- Most importantly, it is a (very) early indicator of turnout intensity for 2019

- The ANC disproportionately grew its pool of potential voters

- It is also a (very) early indicator of the parties operational effectiveness for 2019 — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

7/ The DA's only chance in Gauteng is if its base turns out massively and disproportionately. This is a very bad sign for the DA and likely turnout intensity for 2019. This is technical stuff, but extremely important. More electorally significant than De Lille, etc. — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

8/ As for the EFF, there is a sub-pocket of township voting districts where they perform particularly well. They do not win there, but get a disproportionate amount of votes in these areas. It consists of about 2.8 million voters and is the best indicator for 'EFF registration'. — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

9/ In the EFF 'sub-pocket' of voting districts the registration pattern was essentially on par (very slightly lower, but basically on par) with the registration in strong ANC township voting districts. — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018

10/ So, in summary, for the March registration weekend outside of KZN, the results are:



ANC - Did well, swelled its base

EFF - Did relatively well, but more difficult to assess

DA - Did poorly, its base shrunk relative to the ANC's — Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) May 29, 2018