These Are The People That Might Replace Supra

Backers of President Cyril Ramaphosa have submitted their preferred names of candidates to succeed North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, Business Day reported. The names are reportedly SA Communist Party (SACP) provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha, provincial executive committee (PEC) member Mmoloki Cwaile or the provincial chairperson of the portfolio committee on environmental affairs, Philemon Mapulane.

The ANC in the North West has reportedly rejected all three names submitted by the North West ANC on Monday. According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) held a meeting last weekend to discuss who should succeed Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo resigned following violent protests demanding his removal.

All three names submitted by the ANC in the North West were reportedly allies of Mahumalepo. Mahumalo reportedly supported former education MEC OJ Tselapedi, while the provincial ANC wanted acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie, or agriculture MEC Mankatso Thlape.

But the names submitted by Ramaphosa's supporters are said to have fallen out with Mahumapelo, according to Business Day.

According to News24, the ANC's meeting also convened to meet the state of the party, its recent land summit, and the economy. Sources reportedly told News24 that the meeting would guarantee an end to Mahumapelo's ruinous reign, as well as that of the PEC.

But ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule reportedly said that the PEC was still "intact". On Monday, he reportedly said no decisions had been taken on who should replace Mahumapelo.

"The North West discussions are still going on, we have not yet arrived at that position, but we are saying we need further engagement... We want to further engage with the PEC as well as other structures, so we ... resolve the problems of the North West once and for all," said Magashule.