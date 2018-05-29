EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/05/2018 14:02 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    We're Not Sure About Robbie Malinga's Son Using His Instagram...

    'Kwavele kwashuba sem’tym!'

    RobbieMalingaJnr/Instagram
    Robbie Malinga Jr

    The son of the legendary late musician Robbie Malinga has taken over his dad's verified Instagram account, and people are not so sure how to feel.

    Robbie Jr announced on the social media app that he was the new sheriff in (Insta) town. He said he hopes he can be friends with the followers of the account.

    "Wassup? If you don't know me now you know me. It's Robbie Junior AKA Rob Mali and I'm moving in now. It's verified boys, you know what the f@*k going on," he said on the video.

    Watch it below:


    Reacting to the takeover, which went viral soon after the first post, people were not completely sure how to feel.

    Others thought it was funny.

    Some thought he needs a talking to.

    Robbie Jr first became the talk of the town after his speech during his father's funeral, back in January.

    After his tribute, he decided to switch gears and "modernise" things, leaving behind all the "depressing" stuff.

    He's been about showing off his lifestyle since taking over the account.

    .

    .

