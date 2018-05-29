We're Not Sure About Robbie Malinga's Son Using His Instagram...

The son of the legendary late musician Robbie Malinga has taken over his dad's verified Instagram account, and people are not so sure how to feel.

Robbie Jr announced on the social media app that he was the new sheriff in (Insta) town. He said he hopes he can be friends with the followers of the account.

"Wassup? If you don't know me now you know me. It's Robbie Junior AKA Rob Mali and I'm moving in now. It's verified boys, you know what the f@*k going on," he said on the video.

Watch it below:



Reacting to the takeover, which went viral soon after the first post, people were not completely sure how to feel.

Others thought it was funny.

Robbie Malinga's son taking over his father's Instagram account has to be the best thing lmao he's legit calling the followers "motherfvckas" gatwe you must remember Robbie's fanbase mainly consists of old ppl lmfaoooo I'm dead. — Ungaliiiinge (@SihleWam_) May 27, 2018

Someone fetch Robbie Malinga's son 'coz wow... that insta page is a mess 😂😭 — MaKhumalo® (@_PhilaK) May 29, 2018

Lol, obviously Robbie Malinga Jnr is gonna make us laugh..this is the same kid who said "SOB boys we worldwide, we international, baby" during the people. — Ranko. (@Tshepo_Ranko) May 27, 2018

Robbie Malinga son 😂😂😂 I can't stop laughing!! — Vonani (@ItsYourGirlVoni) May 28, 2018

Have you guys seen Robbie Malinga's Instagram??? He's son is going the MOSTESS!!! — Nomfundo Clarissa (@NomfundoCM) May 22, 2018

Some thought he needs a talking to.

Headlines 1.5 years from now; "Robbie Malinga Jnr broke and living in backroom" pic.twitter.com/oKPh9NYFZu — Points Link 🚛🚚📦 (@KabiLedz) May 27, 2018

Late Robbie Malinga's son is sure grieving expensively... by the time he's done he might have to sell his IG videos to RGB just to get by. — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 29, 2018

Can Zahara have a word with Robbie Malinga's son? That boy need some guidance pic.twitter.com/UDOTuA3bsI — Rex👑 (@RoyalDzuu) May 27, 2018

Robbie Malinga's kid it ain't my business but I'm worried... doesn't he have uncles to guide him? — Russ 🇿🇦 (@YesThatRuss) May 29, 2018

Robbie Jr first became the talk of the town after his speech during his father's funeral, back in January.

After his tribute, he decided to switch gears and "modernise" things, leaving behind all the "depressing" stuff.

He's been about showing off his lifestyle since taking over the account.

