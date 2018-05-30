IN PICTURES: Actress Thandeka Zulu's Pretty Baby Shower

Actress/singer Thandeka Zulu and her fiancé Sabelo Ngema are awaiting the arrival of their baby boy anytime soon, and they could not be more excited.
Close friends of the mum-to-be threw her a surprise baby shower this weekend, and it was one helluva pretty one.
Among attending the do were media personalities Nthando Duma, Nokuthula Mabika and Naima Kay.
The star, who is gracing the June cover of parenting magazine Mamas & Papas, said although she wasn't financially, physically and mentally ready for a baby, the imminent arrival has prepared her.
"I don't stress about my weight anymore; I feel even more beautiful as my belly grows. Thank you so much for behaving yourself. I have never experienced any complications throughout my pregnancy; Jehova ngiyabonga," she said on Instagram.
We kinda cannot stop looking at these pictures from the baby shower.
I can't express the way I'm feeling right now for what you did. From taking your time and coming to your contributions. I see Muji Jnr being very spoilt honestly I wasn't expecting this I'm out of words. #mazulubabyshower #suprisebabyshower🍼 @djhappygalsa @nocxymabika @jacintangobese @zinhlemaphumulo1 @nomalungelo91 @raquel_lochenberg @nustab @dumantando @naimakaysa @snengwenya92
Congratulations mama!