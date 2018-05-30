Meghan Markle's Wedding Veil Makers Had To Wash Their Hands Every 30 Minutes To Keep It Clean

One of the lasting images that has stayed in our heads since the royal wedding is Meghan Markle's gorgeous Givenchy wedding dress.

We mean, how could you forget the simple but modern design made of heavy bonded silk cady?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, May 19.

Or that perfect bateau neckline?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St George's Chapel on May 19 in Windsor, England.

How about those modern three-quarter length sleeves?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.

But, arguably the most show-stopping part of the Duchess of Sussex's gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, is the 16-ft. long veil. Just bask in its magnificence:

Meghan Markle and Brian and John Mulroney on May 19.

Now, Waight Keller is opening up about the months-long process it took to get the wedding dress from conception to reality. In a new interview with Paris Match (translated by People magazine), the British designer, who's the first woman to helm the creative direction at French fashion house Givenchy, details the meticulous planning that went into the creation of the veil.

"We questioned ourselves at length," Waight Keller said in regard to the veil. "A lace edge, is it more or less important or not? Then I proposed an embroidered flower for each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. In a way, they accompanied her to the altar. It was a moment of intense communion."

Waight Keller also revealed the strict measures that were put in place to ensure the veil was kept perfectly clean.

"To keep the veil immaculate until the ceremony, the embroiderers washed their hands every 30 minutes," she said. "The silk crepe for the dress is double, which gives the silhouette its simplicity and its holding, while remaining supple."

Meghan Markle on her wedding day.

As we learned on Prince Harry and Markle's May 19 wedding day, the veil was made from silk tulle, with hand-embroidered flowers along the trim. Each flora represents one of the 53 Commonwealth countries, with the bunchberry representing Canada.

"Ms. Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress," a statement on the Royal Family's website said.

"Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine."

The Duchess of Sussex.

According to Waight Keller, Markle had eight wedding dress fittings in the months leading up to the wedding.

"We very quickly agreed on the perfect dress," Waight Keller said. "I wanted a modern and fresh silhouette while respecting her style.

"Prince Harry came to me and said, 'Oh my God. Thank you. She is absolutely magnificent.' I am very proud. It's a fairy tale. A dream come true."

But not everyone was impressed with the duchess' gown.

Last week, U.K.-based designer Emilia Wickstead said in an interview that Markle's wedding dress was "identical" to one of her designs.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," Wickstead told the Daily Mail. "Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

She also criticized the fit of Markle's dress. "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose," she said.

Since then, Wickstead has walked back on her comments, writing in an Instagram post that she was "saddened" by them.

A post shared by Emilia Wickstead (@emiliawickstead) on May 27, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

"I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days," she wrote.

"Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her.

"I do not think the wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy — a huge source of inspiration to me."

