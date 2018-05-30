EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    30/05/2018 10:40 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Nice For What? Drake Has Been Hiding A Son, According To Pusha T

    Pusha T dropped a diss track on Drake, and nothing was the same.

    WireImage
    Drake.

    There are a lot of bad things being said about Drake in Pusha T's new diss track "The Story Of Adidon". In their ongoing battle — aka 'beef' in the hip-hop world — Pusha T and Drake have been coming at each other in a series of diss tracks.

    The latest instalment in this beef saw Pusha T spilling all the tea on Drake and making it personal — by claiming that Drake has been hiding a son called Adidon from the public; a son whose mother is a porn star.

    A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap. We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts, you are hiding a child, let the boy come homPusha T

    The song is raw, personal, vile — and thus a proper diss track, because it burns like "Ether".

    Getty Images

    Since the track dropped, both artists have been trending on Twitter, with more than a million tweets relating to the beef. Drake has yet to respond to the allegations. In the track, Pusha T alleges that Drake cleaned up Sophie Brussaux's Instagram to hide the baby. So far there has been no confirmation from any reliable source that the child exists, however.

    Which hasn't stopped Twitter going berserk about the rumours — some asking how Drake could "leave his child" when he handed out money and toys to kids in his video for "God's Plan".

    Here are some of the best reactions:

    All eyes and ears will be on Drake until he responds to the paternity rumours, one way or another.

    MORE:drakeEntertainmenthip hopmusicpusha t