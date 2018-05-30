Nice For What? Drake Has Been Hiding A Son, According To Pusha T

There are a lot of bad things being said about Drake in Pusha T's new diss track "The Story Of Adidon". In their ongoing battle — aka 'beef' in the hip-hop world — Pusha T and Drake have been coming at each other in a series of diss tracks.

The latest instalment in this beef saw Pusha T spilling all the tea on Drake and making it personal — by claiming that Drake has been hiding a son called Adidon from the public; a son whose mother is a porn star.

A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap. We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts, you are hiding a child, let the boy come hom Pusha T

The song is raw, personal, vile — and thus a proper diss track, because it burns like "Ether".

Since the track dropped, both artists have been trending on Twitter, with more than a million tweets relating to the beef. Drake has yet to respond to the allegations. In the track, Pusha T alleges that Drake cleaned up Sophie Brussaux's Instagram to hide the baby. So far there has been no confirmation from any reliable source that the child exists, however.

Which hasn't stopped Twitter going berserk about the rumours — some asking how Drake could "leave his child" when he handed out money and toys to kids in his video for "God's Plan".

Here are some of the best reactions:

Pusha Terrance is Disrespectful. Like 90's early 2000's disrespectful. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) May 30, 2018

Drake : I can never have a kid then be out here still kiddin round



Pusha T: pic.twitter.com/7Cl5rIfYFU — Please dont like him (@Andii_iv) May 30, 2018

911 his name is Pusha T pic.twitter.com/iSAykQ2p3j — 𝔐𝔬𝔯𝔢𝔫𝔬 (@Moreno) May 30, 2018

Drake dissed Pusha T,



Pusha T insulted Drake. — The Minister Of Truth 🎙️ (@Nic_Dikgale) May 30, 2018

Can someone tell drake Drake we giving him till end of day... pic.twitter.com/NLE1aXkNTB — Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) May 30, 2018

Drake: I'm here for you now son



Drake's son: pic.twitter.com/xhCcgq2LsL — X (@Perpetually_A) May 30, 2018

Drake : God's Plan



Pusha T : is it God's plan to hide your child ? pic.twitter.com/pw8fJz5FxQ — Dzaddy_mO® (@mO_Moremi) May 30, 2018

Me not paying attention to the Pusha and Drake beef but then finding out Drake has an unclaimed child pic.twitter.com/VXciUNdYAm — Jalia♓️ (@jracks316) May 30, 2018

Drake Ghost Writters after listening to Pusha T..... pic.twitter.com/H53MtdKKus — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ4D Wali Changane (@NoChill4D) May 30, 2018

Drake after he heard Pusha T's diss track pic.twitter.com/aa74oJNreH — kreptic🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@DjKrept) May 30, 2018

Waiting on this Drake comeback pic.twitter.com/yeinqR8Krt — GRANDZADDY BRI (@BriHallOfficial) May 30, 2018

Pusha T to Drake 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L5aJodOz2C — DaT AkWa IbOm Gee👊🇳🇬 (@ClintonViceB) May 30, 2018

Drake on the Phone with Saul Barenson and Carrie Mathison



Yall need to give me dirt on Pusha T. pic.twitter.com/kbnR4g7bT6 — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) May 30, 2018

All eyes and ears will be on Drake until he responds to the paternity rumours, one way or another.