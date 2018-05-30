EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS & POLITICS

    People Living With Albinism Are Among The Most Marginalised Groups In Society

    As part of Child Protection Week, we highlight some of the challenges faced by people with albinism — thanks to persistent false beliefs about the condition.

    More Videos

    Alexa 'Accidentally' Eavesdrops!
    A Long Road To Recovery For Puerto Rican Farmers
    WATCH: South African Universities Are Climbing Up...
    How Did The Gupta Family Win Their Court Case Over...
    Remember The Gupta Emails? Here's A Run-Down Of Wh...

    More On This Topic