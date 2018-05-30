NEWS & POLITICS People Living With Albinism Are Among The Most Marginalised Groups In Society As part of Child Protection Week, we highlight some of the challenges faced by people with albinism — thanks to persistent false beliefs about the condition. More Videos Alexa 'Accidentally' Eavesdrops! A Long Road To Recovery For Puerto Rican Farmers WATCH: South African Universities Are Climbing Up... How Did The Gupta Family Win Their Court Case Over... Remember The Gupta Emails? Here's A Run-Down Of Wh...