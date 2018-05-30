Reactions To Proverb Resigning As CEO Of The Boyfriend Academy Are Life!

Earlier this week, South African Twitter "appointed" media personality and TV executive Proverb to replace Maps Maponyane as the CEO of the non-existent online club "The Boyfriend Academy". Proverb has since resigned from the post.

The appointment followed news of the alleged split between celebrities Maponyane and his girlfriend, Nomzamo Mbatha. According to a TshisaLive report, cheating was to blame for the breakup — which the couple have neither confirmed or denied.

Reacting to the report, Nomzamo tweeted:

To which Maps responded:

Despite the tweets, people went ahead and dethroned Maps from his "position", and replaced him with Proverb — who is dating former Miss South Africa and radio presenter Liesl Laurie.

In declining the offer, he said he refuses to live his life in accordance with people's pressures and unrealistic expectations.

Read the resignation letter below.

Not so fast, though.

People have hilariously declined the resignation, telling him he doesn't get to decide when to leave.

In this position you are only appointed and removed by the masses. You don't choose to resign because you feel like it. Your resignation is therefore invalid and you will serve until we say it's enough. pic.twitter.com/wQNSw5L3Zl — Innocent Manyike ™ (@ManyikeInno) May 29, 2018

First of all we appointed you so awuyi ndawo wo wo wo pic.twitter.com/wwx3OXK0um — P A M E L A ✨ (@nehlee_royalty) May 29, 2018

We choose who we appoint so we choose when your time is up. Resignation unaccepted. Please report to your duties first thing tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/DCRQy1MIXv — SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) May 29, 2018