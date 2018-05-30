EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    30/05/2018 14:36 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Reactions To Proverb Resigning As CEO Of The Boyfriend Academy Are Life!

    😂 😂 😂

    Proverb/Instagram
    Proverb and Liesl Laurie.

    Earlier this week, South African Twitter "appointed" media personality and TV executive Proverb to replace Maps Maponyane as the CEO of the non-existent online club "The Boyfriend Academy". Proverb has since resigned from the post.

    The appointment followed news of the alleged split between celebrities Maponyane and his girlfriend, Nomzamo Mbatha. According to a TshisaLive report, cheating was to blame for the breakup — which the couple have neither confirmed or denied.

    Reacting to the report, Nomzamo tweeted:

    To which Maps responded:

    Despite the tweets, people went ahead and dethroned Maps from his "position", and replaced him with Proverb — who is dating former Miss South Africa and radio presenter Liesl Laurie.

    In declining the offer, he said he refuses to live his life in accordance with people's pressures and unrealistic expectations.

    Read the resignation letter below.

    Not so fast, though.

    People have hilariously declined the resignation, telling him he doesn't get to decide when to leave.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentliesl laurieproverb