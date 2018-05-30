Recap: All The Winners From The PSL Awards' Night Of Blunders

On Tuesday the Premier Soccer League (PSL) honoured their outstanding players, coaches and referees for the 2017/18 football season.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United were the big winners of the night — Pitso Mosimane of the former scooped Coach of the Season, while Percy Tau took the coveted Footballer of the Season.
United's Siphesihle Ndlovu took Young Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.
The awards ceremony had its fair share of blunders, however, and a comedy of errors culminated in the wrong trophies being handed out to the wrong players.
The four cringe-worthy errors saw Coach of the Year Mosimane being awarded Players' Player of the Season trophy. Percy Tau scooped the Top Goal Scorer award, but was handed the Goal of the Season trophy.
It didn't end there — Siphelele Magubane won Goal of the Season, but was awarded the Coach of the Year trophy. There were thus a few embarrassing moments, from a league that claims to be Africa's best.
Nonetheless, it was a glittering end to the 2017/18 football season — especially for Tau, who walked away with almost half a million rands from all his awards.
Here is a list of all the winners and prize money:
League
Footballer of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R250,000
Players' Player of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R200,000
Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R75,000
Young Player of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000
Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) — R50,000
Defender of the Season: Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000
Midfielder of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000
Premiership Goal of the Season: Siphelele Magubane (Golden Arrows) — R50,000
Top Goal Scorer: Percy Tau, Rodney Ramagalela — R25,000 each
Cup Competitions
MTN8 Last Man Standing: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) — R80,000
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits) — R200,000
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R150,000
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R50,000
Halala to all the winners!