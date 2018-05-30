Recap: All The Winners From The PSL Awards' Night Of Blunders

On Tuesday the Premier Soccer League (PSL) honoured their outstanding players, coaches and referees for the 2017/18 football season.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United were the big winners of the night — Pitso Mosimane of the former scooped Coach of the Season, while Percy Tau took the coveted Footballer of the Season.

United's Siphesihle Ndlovu took Young Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.

The awards ceremony had its fair share of blunders, however, and a comedy of errors culminated in the wrong trophies being handed out to the wrong players.

The wrong trophies were being dished out? 😮 #PSLAwards pic.twitter.com/EmW9VXWlgL — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) May 29, 2018

The four cringe-worthy errors saw Coach of the Year Mosimane being awarded Players' Player of the Season trophy. Percy Tau scooped the Top Goal Scorer award, but was handed the Goal of the Season trophy.

#PSLAwards let's discuss the incorrect award given to Pitso Mosimane last night. pic.twitter.com/58nSVSO70Z — Magesh (@Mageshdj72) May 30, 2018

It didn't end there — Siphelele Magubane won Goal of the Season, but was awarded the Coach of the Year trophy. There were thus a few embarrassing moments, from a league that claims to be Africa's best.

Nonetheless, it was a glittering end to the 2017/18 football season — especially for Tau, who walked away with almost half a million rands from all his awards.

Here is a list of all the winners and prize money:

League

Footballer of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R250,000

Players' Player of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R200,000

Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R75,000

Young Player of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) — R50,000

Defender of the Season: Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

Midfielder of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

Premiership Goal of the Season: Siphelele Magubane (Golden Arrows) — R50,000

Top Goal Scorer: Percy Tau, Rodney Ramagalela — R25,000 each

Cup Competitions

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) — R80,000

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits) — R200,000

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R150,000

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

Halala to all the winners!