    • NEWS
    30/05/2018 12:20 SAST | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Recap: All The Winners From The PSL Awards' Night Of Blunders

    On Tuesday the Premier Soccer League honoured their outstanding players, coaches and referees for the 2017/18 football season – with a comedy of errors.

    FIFA via Getty Images

    On Tuesday the Premier Soccer League (PSL) honoured their outstanding players, coaches and referees for the 2017/18 football season.

    Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United were the big winners of the night — Pitso Mosimane of the former scooped Coach of the Season, while Percy Tau took the coveted Footballer of the Season.

    United's Siphesihle Ndlovu took Young Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.

    The awards ceremony had its fair share of blunders, however, and a comedy of errors culminated in the wrong trophies being handed out to the wrong players.

    The four cringe-worthy errors saw Coach of the Year Mosimane being awarded Players' Player of the Season trophy. Percy Tau scooped the Top Goal Scorer award, but was handed the Goal of the Season trophy.

    It didn't end there — Siphelele Magubane won Goal of the Season, but was awarded the Coach of the Year trophy. There were thus a few embarrassing moments, from a league that claims to be Africa's best.

    Nonetheless, it was a glittering end to the 2017/18 football season — especially for Tau, who walked away with almost half a million rands from all his awards.

    Getty Images

    Here is a list of all the winners and prize money:

    League

    Footballer of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R250,000

    Players' Player of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R200,000

    Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R75,000

    Young Player of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

    Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) — R50,000

    Defender of the Season: Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

    Midfielder of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

    Premiership Goal of the Season: Siphelele Magubane (Golden Arrows) — R50,000

    Top Goal Scorer: Percy Tau, Rodney Ramagalela — R25,000 each

    Cup Competitions

    MTN8 Last Man Standing: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) — R80,000

    Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits) — R200,000

    Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R150,000

    Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R50,000

    Halala to all the winners!

