The 60-Year-Old Who's Run 40 Consecutive Comrades Marathons

Wietsie van der Westhuizen's love for running started when he was a student at Potchefstroom University in Free State, and he has since participated in 40 consecutive Comrade Marathons.

He was invited to run the Two Oceans Marathon by a friend, and this lead to his first Comrades.

"At the end of the [Two Oceans Marathon], they handed out pamphlets on the Comrades, and I decided to do the Comrades. So at the age of 19, I ran my first Comrades — and I have not stopped yet," the 60-year-old said.

He says running is a great sport, because it unites people.

"Anybody can run; you don't have to be a built person, you can be overweight, you can be skinny. Running is for the average person, and I love the spirit of running. Runners do not see colour; they're just comrades, like a family," he said.

Van der Westhuizen will be running his 41st consecutive Comrades Marathon in June, and it's a family affair.

"My two daughters are running, my son-in-law is running, my brother is running..."

He describes running the Comrades as "fun run", and says with enough preparation, anyone can do it.

"Running the Comrades is actually easier — you can run the Comrades, if you're not that overweight, in two years. I have got a guy that I am coaching, and at this stage he has already lost 152kg, and in 2020 he wants to do the Comrades."

He elaborated: "You start with walking a lot, and after that you start increasing your speed and the distance. The moment you get out of bed, you start training for the marathon — you don't actually realise that you just need to increase the distance and increase the speed and distance."

There's no stopping the former teacher — he wants to keep going as long as possible.

"My whole aim is to run 50 consecutive marathons, by the grace of God."