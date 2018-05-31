EDITION
    • IMPACT
    31/05/2018 11:00 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    EXCLUSIVE: SA's Own 'Weinstein Culture' Has Women (And Men) Speaking Out About Sex Abuse In Film/TV Industry

    Sisters in Film and Television (SWIFTSA) and hashtag #That'sNotOk are SA's response to #MeToo – it's time to end sexual exploitation in the film and TV industry.

    Sister in Film and Television [SWIFTSA] launched a social media campaign against sexual harassment on Thursday under the hashtag #That'sNotOk. The heart of the campaign is a video series to educate people about which behaviours are acceptable — and importantly, which aren't — in the workplace.

    The women shared their experiences of a whole range of inappropriate sexual behaviours that women in the industry face, at a gathering at Atlas Studios on Wednesday evening.

    "When a tortoise is needed on set, the tortoise gets more protection on set than the women. That's not okay!" said head of the advocacy group Sarah Blecher.

    The award-winning documentary director and producer urged everyone to stand up against sexual harassment.

    Since then, actors have taken to social media to demand an end to any form of harassment in the film industry. The idea is to paint social media "black and blue" to raise awareness of the issue.

    Actress Hlubi Mboya and South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) executive administrator Corine Broomberg are among those already tweeting about it.

    Many have rallied to the call, following allegations against a well-known filmmaker, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women.

    South Africans' resistance to predatory sexual behaviour in the entertainment industry comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which arose from the exposure of Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sexually harassing, assaulting or raping women in the film industry on multiple occasions.

