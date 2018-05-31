In Memoriam: Dumi Masilela Would Have Been 30 Today

May 31 would have been Dumi Masilela's 30th birthday. His widow, Simphiwe Ngema, has memorialised him in social media post.

In her post, she recounted the significance of the month of May in her life.

"We started dating on May 13 2014; Daddy passed away on May 16 2016; we got married on May 20 and 21 2017 and today, May 31, is your birthday. It's been one hell of a month, but we soldiered on. Happy birthday, Boongs. I know for sure that today Nishona phansi in heaven. I love you, forever and always," she wrote.

The "Rhythm City" actor and musician was shot during a botched hijacking in Tembisa in August last year.

He died in hospital on the operating table — just months after the couple tied the knot.

Dumi Masilela didn't live to see his first wedding anniversary ☹️☹️ — shma (@Smaangele) May 22, 2018

People have kept Simphiwe in their hearts during this time.