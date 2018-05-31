EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    31/05/2018 10:20 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In Memoriam: Dumi Masilela Would Have Been 30 Today

    The actor, murdered last August in a hijacking, was commemorated by his widow, Simphiwe Ngema, who posted: 'I love you, forever and always' on social media.

    Gallo Images / Sunday Sun / Christopher Moagi
    Simphiwe Ngema stands in front of her late husband Dumi Masilela's coffin during his funeral service at Hope Restoration Ministries on August 12, 2017, in Kempton Park.

    May 31 would have been Dumi Masilela's 30th birthday. His widow, Simphiwe Ngema, has memorialised him in social media post.

    In her post, she recounted the significance of the month of May in her life.

    READ: Dumi Masilela's Killers Hijacked And Wounded Another Man An Hour Before The Fatal Incident

    "We started dating on May 13 2014; Daddy passed away on May 16 2016; we got married on May 20 and 21 2017 and today, May 31, is your birthday. It's been one hell of a month, but we soldiered on. Happy birthday, Boongs. I know for sure that today Nishona phansi in heaven. I love you, forever and always," she wrote.

    A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) on


    The "Rhythm City" actor and musician was shot during a botched hijacking in Tembisa in August last year.

    ALSO READ: To Dumi Masilela's Wife: Nothing Can Ever Prepare You For Losing Your Husband; Nothing

    He died in hospital on the operating table — just months after the couple tied the knot.

    People have kept Simphiwe in their hearts during this time.

    MORE:CelebrityDumi MasilelaEntertainmentsimz ngema