'Presenter Search': Unearthing SA's New Talent

The top 10 in "SABC 3 Presenter Search" were revealed on Wednesday.

The event at Melrose Arch introduced the 10 finalists who will be vying for three available final spots at SABC3 — presenting on either "Expresso Breakfast Show", "Afternoon Expresso" or "Top Billing".

Its amazing to see the passion and grit in the country Pabi Moloi

In attendance were "SABC3 Presenter Search" judges Jeannie D, DJ Fresh, Sbusiso Kumalo and Patience Stevens.

Executive producer and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo was also in attendance, as was the host of the talent-recruiting show, Pabi Moloi.

Maddeningly, we can't tell you who the top 10 are yet, as their names are embargoed until the episode of the show airs towards the end of June. Instead, we got the judges to share their thoughts about the competition — and some advice for aspiring presenters.