NEWS & POLITICS Why Actresses May Be Afraid To Join #MeToo Producer Carolyn Carew says #ThatsNotOk is about exposing the power dynamics in the film and TV industry – which might explain why some young actresses may be afraid to come forward. More Videos SWIFTSA's #ThatsNotOK Videos – Educating People On... Black Women Three Times More Likely To Develop EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Motene on #ThatsNotOk: 'The Silen... WATCH: Inside A Colorado School's Lockdown Drill WATCH: SWIFTSA Addresses 'Harvey Weinstein Culture...