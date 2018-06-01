AfriForum Rubbishes Decrease In Farm Murder Rates, Claiming 'Misinterpretation'

AfriForum, which not so long ago claimed that farm murders in South Africa were out of control, has come out and rubbished the report by AgriSA that claimed farm murders were at their lowest level in 19 years.

According to TimesLive, Ian Cameron, head of community safety at AfriForum, said their stats differed to those of AgriSA, and claimed that the Afrikaner rights group's research showed an increase in farm murders over the past four years.

"To say that the numbers are low or even the lowest in two decades is a misrepresentation that is being offered to the public," Cameron claimed.

"Current murder tendencies also indicate that we will lose more people on farms than in the past three years if each year is measured separately."

Cameron was concerned that there had been almost 200 farm attacks, he alleged, before even hitting the halfway mark in 2018.

AfriForum claimed its research, based on stats from agricultural union TAU SA and the police, showed there had been an increase over the past four years.

According to News24, AgriSA's figures, based on police statistics, research and media reports, showed that farm murder rates have decreased to the lowest in 20 years.

AfriForum and its research institute ANI will launch the 2017/2018 Farm Attack Report at the end of July.