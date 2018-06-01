EDITION
    • NEWS
    01/06/2018 15:11 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    AKA Diss-Track Spills The Beans About Relationship With Ex, Bonang

    The rapper takes no prisoners in his new track 'Beyoncé'.

    Photo by Dereck Green/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Bonang Matheba and AKA .

    "Beyoncé" is the number-one trending topic in South Africa — and it's because rapper AKA has released many deem a Bonang Matheba diss track.

    The rapper takes no prisoners in the song, singing about his now-defunct relationship with Queen B.

    He throws shade at the "queen of everything", saying it took him two years to see her without a weave. He also claims that he and Matheba were already in a relationship when he was still paying damages to the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

    Twitter also weighed in — and while Matheba's fans were disappointed by the shots fired, AKA's crowd, "The Megacy" enjoyed the track.

    However, others are just tired of AKA using autotune on his tracks.

    AKA and Matheba started dating in 2015 — he was cheatingon his then-girlfriend and the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

    Both Queen B and AKA initially denied these allegations, but eventually admitted them, leading to another social media furore. Their on-and-off romance was widely publicised.

