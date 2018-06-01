AKA Diss-Track Spills The Beans About Relationship With Ex, Bonang

"Beyoncé" is the number-one trending topic in South Africa — and it's because rapper AKA has released many deem a Bonang Matheba diss track.

The rapper takes no prisoners in the song, singing about his now-defunct relationship with Queen B.

He throws shade at the "queen of everything", saying it took him two years to see her without a weave. He also claims that he and Matheba were already in a relationship when he was still paying damages to the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

Twitter also weighed in — and while Matheba's fans were disappointed by the shots fired, AKA's crowd, "The Megacy" enjoyed the track.

However, others are just tired of AKA using autotune on his tracks.

I'm writing Afrikaans n I can't sleep because of #Beyonce #Beyonce 😭😭😭😭😭😭 "always thought this shit will last forever now we need a miracle to make it in December" @akaworldwide 😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6x0ihjvaxg — Sean Khalifa (@SeanKha80205142) May 31, 2018

So Bonang was sleeping with her weave on? Phela AKA said "waited two years to see you with your weave off" #Beyonce — HeadBoy Da DJ (@OfficialHeadboy) June 1, 2018

AKA's #Beyonce song would be dope if he stopped singing on auto tune. Like it makes you cringe listening every second. — MASTER CHEF 🌽🍳🍲🍗 (@SoSoDeezy) June 1, 2018

So he made a gossip song at his big age

pic.twitter.com/MRx4FbT2pM#Beyonce — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ4D Wali Changane (@NoChill4D) June 1, 2018

@akaworldwide #Beyonce been jamming along to the track all morning and I still can't get enough of it... Dope stuff🔥🔥🔥 — Blxnd Colours (@blxnd_colours) June 1, 2018

#Beyonce So AKA is mad because he waited 2 years to see her without her weave...While we have been waiting 10 years to hear him sing/rap without the auto tune. LOL!!! — Mell (@MellSiba) June 1, 2018

I never understood the term "Morwa ha kene lapeng" till now. @bonang_m we live and learn...hang in there 💜💜💜💜 — Naledi Kantani (@Naydie_STAR) June 1, 2018

Im stuck on that Beyonce track #Beyonce @akaworldwide — Mongezi Mkhabela (@Mongezi_Mk) May 31, 2018

AKA and Matheba started dating in 2015 — he was cheatingon his then-girlfriend and the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

Both Queen B and AKA initially denied these allegations, but eventually admitted them, leading to another social media furore. Their on-and-off romance was widely publicised.