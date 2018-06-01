DJ Zinhle To Release Self-Help Book

DJ Zinhle has teamed up with personal development and leadership coach Nokubonga Mbanga to write a self-help book called "Meeting Your Power".
The musician and entrepreneur took to social media on Friday morning to announce that the book will be available from June 11.
RETWEET to spread the word #MeetingYourPower pic.twitter.com/rOcb8kZrKW— The Book #MeetingYourPower (@ZeeUniverse1) May 25, 2018
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from her fans, who can't wait to read it.
I'm so happy for you— The Book #MeetingYourPower (@ZeeUniverse1) May 31, 2018
You're such an inspiration @DJZinhle . pic.twitter.com/2rkV6AN36B— P I N E A P P L E (@MissMkamndeni) May 31, 2018
I need to get this book— Thabiso Mampa (@MmamiThabi) May 31, 2018
Your strength is one of the reasons I had to name my baby Girl Kairo.— Gogo_Nomakhosi (@Juju_Judina) May 31, 2018
I will sure get the book 😍😍😍😍
I don't even buy magazines,I wait until I go to da Dr or salon to page through the mags,even if we have to eat pap and John 14 (cabbage)😅😅 this book I'm buying.— Ubabes we Sphitiphiti (@Kgomots77488071) June 1, 2018
Can't wait to get my hands on this book... pic.twitter.com/TOJedic4zX— Sibongile Mtimka (@LobyLobs) May 31, 2018
There's so much power on this cover already that gives me goosebumps! Thank you for sharing this Power with us. I'm so excited about getting my hands on this book! ❤️💪🏾🙏🏾— Carol khumalo (@carolkh18) June 1, 2018