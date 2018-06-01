EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/06/2018 16:35 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    DJ Zinhle To Release Self-Help Book

    The musician and entrepreneur took to social media on Friday morning to announce that the book will be available from June 11.

    StillsByTom

    DJ Zinhle has teamed up with personal development and leadership coach Nokubonga Mbanga to write a self-help book called "Meeting Your Power".

    The musician and entrepreneur took to social media on Friday morning to announce that the book will be available from June 11.

    Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from her fans, who can't wait to read it.

