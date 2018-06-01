'I Can't Face My Daughter If Justice Was To Fail Us' - Mom Of Woman Moyane Allegedly Assaulted

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not yet decided whether or not to prosecute suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane for assault, the mother of the complainant said she would wait for the legal process to unfold.

However, the mother added that she hoped the process would not be delayed.

"I can't face my daughter if justice was to fail us. It will also affect her. She will never be able to trust anyone," the mother told News24.

"For now, we will have to wait and see."

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the docket was still with the Director of Public Prosecutions at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Although it was earlier reported that Moyane was supposed to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday, Mjonondwane said he would not appear.

"We will let you know as soon as that happens."

Moyane is accused of allegedly kicking his grandchild's 17-year-old mother in the face "like a Ninja" and of "rugby-tackling" her during an argument at his Johannesburg home.

A medical report, apparently from the Helen Joseph Hospital, noted that the teenager had a bruised jaw, a cut to the side of her cheek and a bruised abdomen.

It was further alleged that Moyane screamed at the teen, accused her of witchcraft and blamed her for destroying his "empire".

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane on March 19, accusing him of contributing to the "deterioration in public confidence at SARS and public finances being compromised".

Moyane's charges include gross mishandling of the financial intelligence centre report of May 17, 2016, relating to "suspicious transactions" by Jonas Makwakwa and Kelly Ann Elskie.

Ramaphosa announced the appointment of advocate Azhar Bham, SC as the new head of the Moyane inquiry.

Bham replaces retired Constitutional Court Judge Kate O'Regan, who was removed following Moyane's objection.

