EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    01/06/2018 06:18 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Mental-Illness Necklaces Criticised For ‘Romanticising’ Mental Health

    'Making profits off mental illness isn’t cute.'

    The topic of mental health has cropped up in our Instagram feeds, our TV shows, and our clothing brands — all to raise awareness of the fact that mental illness is common, it can affect anyone, and every experience is different.

    But now a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand that created a mental-illness jewellery line for the same reasons has sparked an online debate about whether or not its products are "sending the right message".

    A post shared by ban.do (@shopbando) on

    Ban.do released an exclusive line of necklaces that feature the scripted words "anxiety," "bipolar," and "depression". On its website, founder and chief creative officer Jen Gotch noted that she's had her own personal struggles with mental health, which is why she created the jewellery line to help end the stigma.

    A post shared by ban.do (@shopbando) on

    "It's so important for us to open up a dialogue about how we are feeling and get to a place where we are comfortable asking for and receiving help," she wrote. "These necklaces are a step in doing that, and I hope they can also serve as a conversation starter for people to be more open about what's going on in their minds."

    But despite her transparency, some social-media users claim this method of raising awareness is "offensive" and "romanticises" mental illness.

    In response to one criticism, ban.do clarified on Twitter that its founder Gotch has bipolar disorder ,and that 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Bring Change To Mind, a nonprofit organisation committed to ending the mental-health stigma.

    But while the brand had good intentions, some people are still confused by the "statement necklaces", and have continued to note how problematic they are.

    While ban.do has not commented further on the debate, it did note on Twitter that the company "appreciates" the positive and negative conversations people are now having about mental illness.

    While mental health has become a hot topic in recent years, especially thanks to pop culture, one social-media user made one very important point on ban.do's Instagram page:

    "News flash: MENTAL ILLNESS IS NOT A TREND. MENTAL ILLNESS IS NOT FUN, IT'S NOT COOL, IT'S NOT FASHION. DON'T TRY TO MAKE IT SOMETHING IT'S NOT."

    MORE:health and fitnessmental health awarenessmental illnessmental illness jewelrymental illness necklace