NPA Mulls Request For Court Delay As Zuma's Financial Woes Grow

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it has received a letter from former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers, the contents of which are believed to contain a request for a stay of prosecution until a decision is made on who is going to finance the former president's legal battles.

EWN reported that Zuma's lawyer, Michael Hulley, penned the letter making the request.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told HuffPost that national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams is consulting with his deputies before he responds to the letter, after which he will announce his decision.

Mfaku would not confirm the contents of the letter.

Hulley previously told News24 that he has cancelled the services of counsel for Zuma's upcoming corruption case, pending issues around the payment legal fees.

Adding to Zuma's woes, the DA filed papers in the High Court in March, asking it to set aside a 2006 agreement signed by the presidency which promised to cover Zuma's legal costs. But his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, has also left him out in the cold.

TimesLive reported that Ramaphosa filed a notice to abide by the decision of the High Court when it decides on applications by the DA -- effectively leaving Zuma to argue this matter in his personal capacity.

Zuma is expected to appear in court on June 8, but should Abrahams grant the stay of prosecution, his trial date could be set back considerably.