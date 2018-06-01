EDITION
    01/06/2018 15:50 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Three Things The Samas Should Do To Regain Their Former Glory

    It's the 24th year of the awards – and here's how they can be made more exciting for viewers.

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Tumi Morake and Somizi Mhlongo as hosts of Sama23.

    There may have been better days in the past for the South African Music Awards (Samas), but all is not lost — despite the glitches and embarrassing moments from recent events.

    The Samas are the SA music industry's highest honour, and have been dubbed the "South African Grammys".

    HuffPost spoke to Phil Mpela, an entertainment commentator who believes the awards can still reclaim their glamorous status.

    "The Samas are not as exciting as they used to be. We're in an age of social media right now; an age of different platforms where musicians can showcase their own talents ... it is to be expected that they would not be as exciting," he said.

    READ: Dear Sama Organisers, All The Media Asks For Is A Little Respect

    "But also some of the controversies around the awards over the years have somehow dampened the credibility of the awards."

    ALSO READ: RiSA And HM Entertainments Apologise To The Media For Poor Treatment At The Samas

    "Going forward, they will want to avoid the silly mistakes that have hurt their credibility — for example, this year they had artists on the local nominations list who are not South African. Such oversights don't make sense at all, because it's little things like that hurt them. They have been around for so long, they should have learnt by now," he said.

    ALSO READ: Two Artists Disqualified From Samas 2018 And Struck Off The Nominees List

    But they can be fixed:


    The 24th Samas take place at Sun City this weekend, with the first leg on Friday night.

    The show will be hosted by Somizi Mhlongo, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps.

