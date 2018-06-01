Three Things The Samas Should Do To Regain Their Former Glory

There may have been better days in the past for the South African Music Awards (Samas), but all is not lost — despite the glitches and embarrassing moments from recent events.

The Samas are the SA music industry's highest honour, and have been dubbed the "South African Grammys".

HuffPost spoke to Phil Mpela, an entertainment commentator who believes the awards can still reclaim their glamorous status.

"The Samas are not as exciting as they used to be. We're in an age of social media right now; an age of different platforms where musicians can showcase their own talents ... it is to be expected that they would not be as exciting," he said.

"But also some of the controversies around the awards over the years have somehow dampened the credibility of the awards."

"Going forward, they will want to avoid the silly mistakes that have hurt their credibility — for example, this year they had artists on the local nominations list who are not South African. Such oversights don't make sense at all, because it's little things like that hurt them. They have been around for so long, they should have learnt by now," he said.

But they can be fixed:



The 24th Samas take place at Sun City this weekend, with the first leg on Friday night.

The show will be hosted by Somizi Mhlongo, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Popps.