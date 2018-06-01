LIFESTYLE WATCH: Do You Know Your SA History? We Asked Some Folks, And The Struggle Is Real... SA may phase in history as a compulsory subject till matric from 2023. HuffPost went to the streets to see just how much history people know, and the results were... problematic. More Videos Black Women Three Times More Likely To Develop 'Slay Queens' Can Access Your Pension After Death.... WATCH: Who Got The Biggest Salary Increases In SA... WATCH: A Few Tips For Workers Thinking Of Expandin... WATCH: This Plus-Size Pole Dance Instructor Is Cha...