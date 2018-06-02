EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/06/2018 00:17 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    All The Sama 2018 Winners

    Shekhinah took home three awards -- Album of the year, Female artist of the year and Newcomer of the year.

    Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
    Distruction Boyz receives the Record of the Year award for the hit song, "Omunye" ft Benny Maverick and Dladla Mshunqisi.

    The 24th instalment of the South African Music Awards ceremony is done and dusted and Shekhinah Donnel walked out as one of the night's biggest winners.

    The ceremony, which was broadcast live on SABC1, was presented by Somizi Mhlongo, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Pops.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa did not only attend the ceremony but stole the show when he took to the stage for the opening and to also hand the lifetime achievement awards of the night.

    READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa Steals The show At The Samas And People Are Not Coping

    Shekhinah took home three awards -- Album of the year, Female artist of the year and Newcomer of the year.

    ALSO READ: All The Winners From Night One Of The Samas

    Here's the list of all the night's winners:

    Best Selling Digital Artists -- Joyous Celebration

    Highest Airplay Special Composer Winner Package -- Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto

    Best Traditional Faith Music Album -- Andile Kamajola, "Andile Kamajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele"

    Best African Indigenous Gospel Album -- Vuma Zion, "Samson Aphi Amandla Akho"

    Best Kwaito Album -- Busiswa, "Highly Flavoured"

    Best Afro Pop Album -- Mafikizolo, "20"

    Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album -- Jo Black for "Skepe"

    Best Pop Album -- Tresor, "The Beautiful Madness"

    Lifetime Achiever Award recipients -- Spokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema

    International Achiever Award -- Shashika Mooruth

    Best Rock Album -- Fokofpolisiekar, "Selfmedikasie"

    Best Hip Hop Album -- Shane Eagle, "Yellow"

    Best Dance Album -- Lady Zamar, "King Zamar"

    Best Maskandi -- Abafana Baka Mgqumeni, "6 to 6"

    Newcomer of the Year -- Shekhinah

    Duo/Group of the Year -- Mafikizolo

    Female Artist of the Year -- Shekhinah

    Male Artist of the Year -- Prince Kaybee

    Album of the Year -- Shekhinah, "Rose Gold"

    Record of the Year -- Distruction Boyz ft Benny Maverick and Dladla Mshunqisi, "Omunye"

    If you missed the ceremony, watch it here:

    MORE:EntertainmentSama 2018SAMA24