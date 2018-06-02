All The Sama 2018 Winners

The 24th instalment of the South African Music Awards ceremony is done and dusted and Shekhinah Donnel walked out as one of the night's biggest winners.

The ceremony, which was broadcast live on SABC1, was presented by Somizi Mhlongo, Dineo Ranaka and Mpho Pops.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not only attend the ceremony but stole the show when he took to the stage for the opening and to also hand the lifetime achievement awards of the night.

Shekhinah took home three awards -- Album of the year, Female artist of the year and Newcomer of the year.

Here's the list of all the night's winners:

Best Selling Digital Artists -- Joyous Celebration

Highest Airplay Special Composer Winner Package -- Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto

Best Traditional Faith Music Album -- Andile Kamajola, "Andile Kamajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele"

Best African Indigenous Gospel Album -- Vuma Zion, "Samson Aphi Amandla Akho"

Best Kwaito Album -- Busiswa, "Highly Flavoured"

Best Afro Pop Album -- Mafikizolo, "20"

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album -- Jo Black for "Skepe"

Best Pop Album -- Tresor, "The Beautiful Madness"

Lifetime Achiever Award recipients -- Spokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema

International Achiever Award -- Shashika Mooruth

Best Rock Album -- Fokofpolisiekar, "Selfmedikasie"

Best Hip Hop Album -- Shane Eagle, "Yellow"

Best Dance Album -- Lady Zamar, "King Zamar"

Best Maskandi -- Abafana Baka Mgqumeni, "6 to 6"

Newcomer of the Year -- Shekhinah

Duo/Group of the Year -- Mafikizolo

Female Artist of the Year -- Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year -- Prince Kaybee

Album of the Year -- Shekhinah, "Rose Gold"

Record of the Year -- Distruction Boyz ft Benny Maverick and Dladla Mshunqisi, "Omunye"

