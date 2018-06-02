EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/06/2018 10:10 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    All The Winners From Night One Of The Samas

    The main event will be broadcast live on SABC1 from 8pm on Saturday.

    Sun-El Musician/ Instagram
    SunEl Musician.

    As has always been tradition, the South African Music Awards (Samas) are held over two days at the Sun City Superbowl.

    The first night of the awards has come and gone and the winners have been announced.

    Sun-El Musician was the biggest winner for the night - he walked away with Sama in the categories; Best Collaboration for his runaway hit Akanamali featuring Samthing Soweto. The song also won him the SAMPRA Highest Airplay Song of the Year and Samro Highest Airplay Composer's awards.

    Here's the list of the winners for the night:

    Best Adult Contemporary Album – Symphonic Soweto by Wouter Kellerman and Soweto Gospel Choir

    Best African Adult Contemporary Album – Ilanga by Siseko Pame

    Best Alternative Music Album – Mangaliso by Bongeziwe Mabandla

    Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album – Relationships by Afrotraction

    Best Contemporary Faith Music Album – Heaven's Ways by Nqubeko Mbatha

    Beste Pop Album – Laat Die Dansvloer Brand by Kurt Darren

    Best Jazz Album – Ikhambi by Nduduzo Makhathini

    Best Classical and/or Instrumental Album – Baroqueswing Vol. III by Charl du Plessis Trio

    Best Traditional Music Album – Jessica Mbangeni Sings iGoli Live @ Lyric Theatre Johannesburg by Jessica Mbangeni

    Best African Artist Album – The Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience by Simphiwe Dana

    Best Live Audio Visual Recording/ DVD – Red Mic Xperience by Donald - Produced by Robin Kohl

    Best Collaboration – Akanamali by Sun-El Musician featuring Samthing Soweto

    Music Video of the Year – Arumtumtum by Rouge – Directed by Alex Fynn

    Best Produced Album – Late Night People by Goldfish – Produced by Dominic Peters and David Poole

    Best Engineered Album – 20 by Mafikizolo - Engineered by Howard Gomba and Themba Sekowe

    Remix of the Year – I Got You by Encore remixed by Mobi Dixon

    Best Selling DVD – Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal our Land

    Best Selling Album – Joyous Celebration Volume 21 Heal our Land

    CAPASSO Best Selling Digital Download Composer – Timothy Bambela Myeni

    It's the 24th year of the Samas this year. The main event will take place on Saturday and will be broadcast live on SABC1 from 8pm.

