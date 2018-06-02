Gig Guide: 5 Things To Do This Weekend

It is the first weekend of June — we are almost halfway through the year already.

If that's a shocking thought, then console yourself with the fact that there is plenty to look forward to this weekend. Here are five ideas to keep you busy:

Saturday

Springboks vs Wales (Rugby)

Rugby fans won't want to miss the Springboks taking on Wales in a non-Test match in Washington DC on Saturday.

The match at the RFK Stadium takes place outside World Rugby's designated Test window and will be a chance for new coach Rassie Erasmus to blood new players as the Boks prepare for their three-Test tour in England.

The team in the U.S. will be lead by Pieter-Steph du Toit and will serve as an appetiser for the big clash against Eddie Jones' England on June 6.

Kick-off is at 11pm SA time

Rule The Race Track (Lifestyle)

Want to get active? A good way to get the weekend off to a healthy start is the Discovery 947 Rhythm Run at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Various high-intensity races are on offer, whether over 4.7km or a double lap of 9km. But it's not all training and no fun — when you cross the finish line, there will be epic after-party to keep you on your feet for a double workout.

Entries to the event, which starts at 3.30pm, cost R250, which includes a complimentary Rhythm Run Moisture T-shirt, temporary timing chip and your entrance to the after-party.

SAMA (Entertainment)

The stage is set for the 24th annual South African Music Awards, and the show will be hosted by not one, not two, but three hosts: Somizi Mhlongo, radio star Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Popps all of whom will bring the glitz as the music industry celebrates on Saturday night.

The award show will be televised on SABC from 8pm.

Sunday

East Rand Motor Show (Lifestyle)

The 5th annual East Rand Motor Show will be a carnival of fun and an occasion for the whole family. From classic cars, muscle cars and supercars, to music and live performances, the fun-filled day is something to look forward to on Sunday.

Kids' entertainment and a food festival will allow the whole family to enjoy a fun day out.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online

Gate tickets: R70 per person

Kids under 12: Free

Pensioners: R35 per person

'Nommer 37' (Movie)

Local crime thriller "Nommer 37" makes its big-screen debut at cinemas this weekend. It is about a criminal who, while heavily indebted to a murderous loan shark, gets involved in an attempt to blackmail a very dangerous man in his rough Cape Town neighbourhood.

It's a thriller that has already received international acclaim after a screening at Cannes, and some have compared the director's technique — favourably — to Alfred Hitchcock's.