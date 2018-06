The South African Music Awards (Samas) ceremony is currently underway at the Sun City Superbowl and the who's who of the music industry have gathered to celebrate this year's Crème de la crème.

True to form, the red carpet was nothing short of glamour and all things stylish.

We were there and captured some of the must-see looks, just for you. You're welcome.

Here's who graced the carpet.

The show is being televised on SABC1 live.

Watch it live here: