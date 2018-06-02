President Cyril Ramaphosa Steals The show At The Samas And People Are Not Coping

We guess it's safe to say that people were not ready for the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the South African Music Awards (Samas) currently underway.

Ramaphossa first took to the stage within the first minutes of the ceremony to welcome and open the show.

ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa officially opens this year's South African Music Awards #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/EJ0Bz1ugnO — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 2, 2018

He later went up again to present the Lifetime Achievement Awards to three recipients; Spokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema. He also presented Shashika Mooruth with International Achiever Award.

My President & my Minister at #SAMA24 WE ARE LED!!!!!!! 🙆🏾‍♀️✊🏾💖🔥 pic.twitter.com/ENVDuM2iWR — Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) June 2, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa this is the lowest of the lowest for a man of your calibre. Why are you here? #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/RONlledh0j — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) June 2, 2018

Eish the President has been on that stage hey 😩😖 #SAMA24 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) June 2, 2018

A whole president. Hmmmmm #SAMA24 — Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) June 2, 2018

Our President can't be made to sit through this entire show...aowa guys ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) June 2, 2018

And the President is here for this nonsense #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/sWWcgusv2Q — Itumeleng Seleke (@Selektah12) June 2, 2018

