    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/06/2018 21:55 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    President Cyril Ramaphosa Steals The show At The Samas And People Are Not Coping

    Wait, should they have just named these the "Cyril Ramaphosa Awards"?

    Twitter
    Cyril Ramaphosa, Nathi Mthethwa and Fikile Mbalula at the Samas.

    We guess it's safe to say that people were not ready for the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the South African Music Awards (Samas) currently underway.

    Ramaphossa first took to the stage within the first minutes of the ceremony to welcome and open the show.

    He later went up again to present the Lifetime Achievement Awards to three recipients; Spokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema. He also presented Shashika Mooruth with International Achiever Award.

    People were shaking and who can blame them?

    While on the red carpet earlier, we asked celebrities what category they would add onto the Sama category list.

    Here's what they had to say:

