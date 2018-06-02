WATCH: Best Of Video – The Week That Was, ICYMI

The past week has been Child Protection Week, as well as the week in which Sisters Working in Film and Television (SWIFTSA) was launched. The country crowned a new Miss South Africa, who gave some advice to women facing domestic violence. The department of basic education also proposed history as a compulsory subject in schools. On a lighter note, the South African Music Awards are happening tonight — check out who people think should win an award ahead of the event. Let's get into it...

1. New Miss SA Talks About Tackling Domestic Violence

Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, urges victims of domestic violence to seek out the "safe spaces" that offer help.

2. Department Of Social Development Launches Child Protection Week 2018

Last Sunday, the deputy minister of social development launched Child Protection Week with the theme "Let us protect all children to move South Africa forward".

3. How To Spot If A Child Is Being Abused #ChildProtectionWeek

As Child Protection Week comes to an end, here is a guide for caregivers about what should raise red flags if they suspect a child is being abused.

4. Rosie Motene on #ThatsNotOk: 'The Silence Of Colleagues In The Industry Hurt'

In an exclusive interview with HuffPost, actress Rosie Motene spoke candidly about her #MeToo story, and the silence of men — and women — in the industry.

4. 'Slay Queens' Can Access Your Pension After Death... LEGALLY

If you pass away, your pension is not only accessible to your spouse or next of kin. John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, explains how people you have not even listed as beneficiaries can have access to it.

5. Do You Know Your SA History? We Asked Some Folks, And The Struggle Is Real ...

SA may phase in history as a compulsory subject till matric from 2023. HuffPost went to the streets to see just how much history people know, and the results were ... problematic.

6. Who Deserves To Win A SAMA? We Asked Some Folks

The competition is tough this year at the South African Music Awards. We asked music lovers on the streets who they'd like to see take home a Sama this weekend.

7. South African Universities Are Climbing Up The Rankings

Seven South African universities are now on the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).