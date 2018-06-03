Gauteng ANC Ready For Provincial Conference Next Month

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has extended the deadline for regional conferences until the end of June to allow the various branches to conclude branch meetings.

ANC Gauteng secretary Hope Mankwana Papo said 142 of the 474 branches had already had successful branch meetings which "were peaceful, productive and purposeful".

"The PEC is satisfied with the progress so far and momentum is gathering as more branches convene their successful meetings," he said.

"We are confident that all qualifying branches will convene successful branch meetings over the next two weeks in order to meet the deadline for Regional Conferences, which was set by the PEC for the 22-24 June 2018."

Papo said the provincial conference scheduled for July will focus on the renewal and unity of the ANC, improving service delivery and job creation, and importantly winning the 2019 national and provincial elections "decisively".

Discipline

The PEC commends all ANC branches that have convened successful meetings in an atmosphere of utmost discipline, with a single-minded determination to rebuild public confidence and renew the movement.

Papo said the ANC in Gauteng welcomed the launch of the Thuma Mina campaign in the province.

"[The] Thuma Mina campaign has generated a lot of positive energy and enthusiasm among ANC structures. Public representatives, leadership collectives, activists and members are united in tackling service delivery and socio-economic challenges facing communities," he said.

Papo said the ANC in the province was scheduling conversations and meetings with various sectors and communities in Gauteng to address service delivery as part of the Thuma Mina campaign.

"The ANC would like to reach out to many sectors of society who had increasingly felt alienated from the movement over time owing to a number of factors. We have found our way back on track and are keen to correct our mistakes."

Papo said the PEC has called on the province to act decisively in enforcing the law.

"We have also noted with serious concern, the return to violent protests, illegal land invasions and cash-in-transit heists. The PEC has directed the provincial government to act decisively in enforcing the law," he said.

"The PEC has noted, with shock and disapproval, the unprecedented escalation of destructive and life-threatening industrial action among workers in the health sector where patients have now become the target.

"We call on the authorities to deal firmly with any acts of criminality that puts the lives of patients at risk."

