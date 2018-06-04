DA MP Says Claims Of A Divide In The Party Is A 'Media Invention'

DA member of Parliament Gavin Davis said it is a "media invention" that the party is divided into opposing factions.

In a series of tweets, Davis said liberalism was the party's core philosophy and denied that the DA was split between a predominantly white liberal faction and a mostly black progressive faction.

He said it was untrue that DA leader Mmusi Maimane was forced to compromise on the party's diversity clause.

READ: DA's 'Diversity' Debate – The Inside Story.

1. The Citizen repeats the Sunday Times falsehood that we forced Mmusi to water-down/compromise on the diversity clause. This started with @ferialhaffajee's blog of a few weeks ago. https://t.co/Z0bvuN1rhi — Gavin Davis (@gavdavis) June 3, 2018

2. The truth is that @michaelcardo and myself didn't think the original diversity clause did enough to acknowledge our country's painful history. We proposed adding a line to recognise "the injustices of our past." — Gavin Davis (@gavdavis) June 3, 2018

At its Federal Congress earlier this year, the party adopted a proposal to introduce a clause on diversity in its constitution. The wording of the clause had been a subject of heated debate with some members raising concerns that it was bordering on introducing quotas.

3. We didn't think the proposal was strong enough in its commitment to diversity. The original wording said the DA would work towards diversity "to the best of its ability". We suggested the following instead: "The party will take active steps to promote and advance diversity." — Gavin Davis (@gavdavis) June 3, 2018

4. Nobody in the DA opposed the rejection of quotas. It was @makashule who proposed that we include the rejection of quotas in the 'principles' section of our Constitution. This was accepted unanimously at Congress. — Gavin Davis (@gavdavis) June 3, 2018

Davis said members of the party debate as individuals; not as representatives of a particular race group or gender.

5. It is a media invention that the DA is riven into two camps: an old, 'liberal' (read: white) camp and a new, 'progressive' (read: black) faction. Liberalism is our core philosophy, and what every DA member subscribes to. — Gavin Davis (@gavdavis) June 3, 2018

6. We debate each other as individuals (with our own ideas and views), not as representatives of a particular race group or gender. This is what our opponents, and many people who write about us, don't seem to grasp. — Gavin Davis (@gavdavis) June 3, 2018