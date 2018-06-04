EDITION
    04/06/2018 09:04 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    DA MP Says Claims Of A Divide In The Party Is A 'Media Invention'

    In a series of tweets, DA MP Gavin Davis denied that the DA was split between a predominantly white liberal faction and a mostly black progressive faction.

    AFP/Getty Images
    South African opposition party, Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership (L-R) deputy chairperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe, President, Mmusi Maimane, Federal Chairperson, Atholl Trollip, chairperson of Federal Council James Selfe speak at a press conference at the party's Federal Congress in Pretoria on April 8, 2018.

    DA member of Parliament Gavin Davis said it is a "media invention" that the party is divided into opposing factions.

    In a series of tweets, Davis said liberalism was the party's core philosophy and denied that the DA was split between a predominantly white liberal faction and a mostly black progressive faction.

    He said it was untrue that DA leader Mmusi Maimane was forced to compromise on the party's diversity clause.

    READ: DA's 'Diversity' Debate – The Inside Story.

    At its Federal Congress earlier this year, the party adopted a proposal to introduce a clause on diversity in its constitution. The wording of the clause had been a subject of heated debate with some members raising concerns that it was bordering on introducing quotas.

    Davis said members of the party debate as individuals; not as representatives of a particular race group or gender.

