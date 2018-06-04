Here's Everything That Went Down At The 2018 SAMAs

Like many events in the country's social calendar, the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have come and gone and left us with memories we will hold on to for some time.

If you were under a rock or just busy over the weekend and need an update on everything that went down in the Sun City Superbowl, we've got you.

Riky Rick and his outfit:

Retired rapper Riky Rick set toungues wagging on social media with his Chularp Suwannapha ensemble.

People tore into him for his choice with many mocking his choice.

Skolopad:

Although wannabe entertainer Skolopad was too late for the Sama red carpet, she still made headlines on the night when she reportedly collapsed due to exhaustion.

Skolopad had to be taken to hospital after being carried out in a stretcher, Sowetan reported.

I am with Skolopad and here is her explanation of what happened at the #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/LaHlqGSWOg — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 3, 2018

The president's "deployment":

It would seem President Cyril Ramaphosa meant every word when asked the nation to thuma him. The president was all hands on deck at the this year's awards ceremony.

The president did not only attend the ceremony, but stole the show when he took to the stage for the opening and to also hand out the lifetime achievement awards.

Shekhinah's big win:

The "Suited" hitmaker walked away with three of the night's biggest awards; Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Well done @shekhinahd . You have a beautiful voice and you are deserving of the #SAMA24 accolades showered on you and your team over the weekend . The first thing Iam going to do this morning is buy your #ROSEGOLD album . Congratulations on your achievements . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) June 4, 2018

Also winning big on the night was Distruction Boyz who walked away with a Record of the Year SAMA for the hit song, "Omunye".

The awards show was broadbcast live on SABC1. If you missed it, catch up here.