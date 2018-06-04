Priyanka Chopra Is Dating Nick Jonas: US Media Reports

Priyanka Chopra, whose espionage drama Quantico just got canceled by ABC, is reportedly dating musician Nick Jonas.

"They are dating and it's brand new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other," Us Weekly quoted a source as saying.

According to the report, the couple spent the Memorial Day weekend together and even attended the Beauty and the Beast live concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Another source told People magazine, "They're flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time. The relationship is very casual."

The couple was first seen attending the Met Gala together last year which sparked rumors of a potential relationship.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra said, "We were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like 'Yeah, okay, let's go together.' It ended up working out."

Glen yesterday with friends 2/2 A post shared by Glen Powell Fans (@glenpowell_) on May 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

In the past, Nick Jonas has dated Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Rita Ora among several others. Chopra's last publicly-known relationship was with Shahid Kapoor and she's said she's been single ever since.

HuffPost India has reached out to PC's reps and is awaiting a response.

Also see on HuffPost: