Should The Cameraman From 'Date My Family' Get An Award For His 'Embarrassing' Angles? Some Aren't Convinced

Popular Sunday-night Mzansi Magic show ' Date My Family' is always a talking point on social media, and lately, part of the focus has been on the cameraman's work.

He has notoriously been showing the viewers rather embarrassing shots of the bachelor/ette, contestants, or their families. From how people eat, to the clothes they wear — he goes all in.

He's representing Black Twitter real good! 😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/q3ep5C4GXm — Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) May 6, 2018

Who's this cameraman and why is he doing this 😂😂😂😂👏👏#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JtwtJPUXOM — 🎂16 june ♦A.B.M 💭 (@andiile_mbhense) May 6, 2018

And the award goes to the cameraman #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/NMOho2c2Q9 — Mdu Sifunda (@sifunda_mdu) March 25, 2018

On Sunday night's episode, the camera zoomed in on the bachelorette having some trouble with her shoes as she was getting into the car.

Later in the episode, other things were also the cameraman's focus.

Some have found it this very entertaining, so much that it has become one of the things people look forward to most, with some joking that they would stop watching if he stopped what he's currently doing — and even that he deserves an award.

Raise your hand if you think he deserves a SAFTA #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/b7YlrcUjAk — 🇱🇸T U C K I E🇿🇦 (@mo_tuckie) June 3, 2018

#DateMyFamily retweet if you believe our camera man deserve a salary increase pic.twitter.com/BvoPZ6mqN9 — Boikanyo Sere (@Boikay_Sere) June 3, 2018

The cameraman never disappoints hle pic.twitter.com/UvgUs36fDz — Tshego♉ (@Dolphii_) June 3, 2018

I'm happy #DateMyFamily cameraman is back I nearly stopped watching date my family 😂 — Mafistoz🤷🏽‍♂️ (@djfistoz_uk) June 4, 2018

But others aren't convinced, arguing that embarrassing people doesn't warrant an award.

