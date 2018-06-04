EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/06/2018 11:25 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Should The Cameraman From 'Date My Family' Get An Award For His 'Embarrassing' Angles? Some Aren't Convinced

    When is it entertainment, and when does it cross the line?

    RGtimeline

    Popular Sunday-night Mzansi Magic show 'Date My Family' is always a talking point on social media, and lately, part of the focus has been on the cameraman's work.

    He has notoriously been showing the viewers rather embarrassing shots of the bachelor/ette, contestants, or their families. From how people eat, to the clothes they wear — he goes all in.

    On Sunday night's episode, the camera zoomed in on the bachelorette having some trouble with her shoes as she was getting into the car.

    Later in the episode, other things were also the cameraman's focus.

    Some have found it this very entertaining, so much that it has become one of the things people look forward to most, with some joking that they would stop watching if he stopped what he's currently doing — and even that he deserves an award.

    But others aren't convinced, arguing that embarrassing people doesn't warrant an award.

    And this is one the camera operators for the show in question, just in case you were wondering:

