Should The Cameraman From 'Date My Family' Get An Award For His 'Embarrassing' Angles? Some Aren't Convinced

Popular Sunday-night Mzansi Magic show 'Date My Family' is always a talking point on social media, and lately, part of the focus has been on the cameraman's work.
He has notoriously been showing the viewers rather embarrassing shots of the bachelor/ette, contestants, or their families. From how people eat, to the clothes they wear — he goes all in.
Mr Cameraman guys 😂😂😂👏🙌🙌🙌— Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) May 6, 2018
He's representing Black Twitter real good! 😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/q3ep5C4GXm
Who's this cameraman and why is he doing this 😂😂😂😂👏👏#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JtwtJPUXOM— 🎂16 june ♦A.B.M 💭 (@andiile_mbhense) May 6, 2018
And the award goes to the cameraman #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/NMOho2c2Q9— Mdu Sifunda (@sifunda_mdu) March 25, 2018
On Sunday night's episode, the camera zoomed in on the bachelorette having some trouble with her shoes as she was getting into the car.
I hope she's okay because wow #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Cpf6xnbQuQ— Nomthandazo✨ (@LerratoMnisi) June 3, 2018
Later in the episode, other things were also the cameraman's focus.
#DateMyFamily The cameraman pic.twitter.com/xlNa6bu36F— follow help (@yanganoxaka) June 3, 2018
Some have found it this very entertaining, so much that it has become one of the things people look forward to most, with some joking that they would stop watching if he stopped what he's currently doing — and even that he deserves an award.
Today the camera man was lit— 🇱🇸T U C K I E🇿🇦 (@mo_tuckie) June 3, 2018
Raise your hand if you think he deserves a SAFTA #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/b7YlrcUjAk
#DateMyFamily retweet if you believe our camera man deserve a salary increase pic.twitter.com/BvoPZ6mqN9— Boikanyo Sere (@Boikay_Sere) June 3, 2018
The cameraman never disappoints hle pic.twitter.com/UvgUs36fDz— Tshego♉ (@Dolphii_) June 3, 2018
I'm happy #DateMyFamily cameraman is back I nearly stopped watching date my family 😂— Mafistoz🤷🏽♂️ (@djfistoz_uk) June 4, 2018
True today we are not seeing all the interesting stuff— Ntombs (@ntombsshorty) May 20, 2018
But others aren't convinced, arguing that embarrassing people doesn't warrant an award.
Not proud mara embarrassed— G_Man (@GMan_uphilakay1) June 3, 2018
But why did they show that scene not fair— 😍😘😗😍Hlobzin😘😗🤗😘😗 (@SHlobzeen) June 3, 2018
What art? Nigga is always using auto focus. Don't play pls— Kopedi Aphane (@KopediAphane) June 3, 2018
would have broke MYheart,— Caroline Fisher (@MIChasmyhart) June 4, 2018
Cameraman stop it #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/SIP81T2riD— Jay jay (@jm_malahlela) June 3, 2018
The cameraman can throw shades very low.— Greatman🇿🇦 (@Greatman25) March 25, 2018
Unethical of the crew to intentionally ridicule someone like that.— RipDrPhillipTabane (@MDefinately) February 25, 2018
I think the cameraman is trying too hard to trend. #DateMyFamily— negus ☥ (@La_Dolce_Vita18) June 3, 2018
And this is one the camera operators for the show in question, just in case you were wondering:
Here is our cameraman— karabo Masilo (@KMasilo3) June 3, 2018
😂😂😂we appreciate your work#DateMyFamily https://t.co/N5QvPmUenS