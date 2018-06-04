Twitter Couldn't Cope With Riky Rick's Sama 2018 Outfit

The cotton king, aka Riky Rick, was not about anything but slaying at the South African Music Awards (Samas) red carpet this weekend, but there was just one problem -- South African Twitter. Sigh.
The "Boss Zonke" hitmaker graced the red carpet in an ensemble by South African designer Chularp Suwannapha.
It was not too long after he'd walked the carpet that the internet started asking questions. Lots of questions about the outfit.
First, it was the questions:
#SAMA24 what was Ricky Rick thinking. 😂😂😂😂😅 pic.twitter.com/teiJ5UF3ee— Nubian_Queen 🍑🍑🍑 (@ngoepekh) June 2, 2018
What is Riky Rick wearing?#SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/24mNJWfEqI— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) June 2, 2018
So Ricky Rick won't get thirsty😰😰😰 #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/7O7VjA65Tg— Thabo Tuis 😎 (@ThaboAJ) June 2, 2018
And then, true to form, South Africans on Twitter created their own versions of the outfit and the results were hilarious.
#SAMA24 Ricky rick please recognize me😂😂😂ayii pic.twitter.com/k4zumg43i2— Sthaby Wabby (@Sthaby_wabby) June 2, 2018
#SAMA24 life after Ricky Rick pic.twitter.com/h1fINPJt4S— @BTM (@02mbebe) June 2, 2018
Ricky Rick Challenge😂💔#SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/E13UXMJYsd— Angen'dawo (@kellykwinda) June 2, 2018
The #SAMA24 are gone— Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) June 2, 2018
BUT Ricky Rick shutdown South Africa 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#RickyRickChallenge pic.twitter.com/zInfaO5eNr
RICKY RICK AT THE #SAMA24 AWARDS 😂😂😂 w/ @Malcolmjoydi #rikyrick #SAMA24 pic.twitter.com/EUXH8tOihR— HLEL' NAMADYAN. (@lutsekeZA) June 2, 2018
I'm Ricky Rick Sister pic.twitter.com/UpKP8RKNXj— UMaphindy Shabane (@UmaphindyS) June 3, 2018
#Ricky Rick's challenge— Official_Butch🌈😍 (@Thebutchain) June 3, 2018
Sama 24 thou😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tAVEfHcJFQ
But it seems Riky has not given up on his people. Taking to Twitter, he "encouraged" people to, well, have an open mind.
OPEN YOUR MIND. pic.twitter.com/i0Ti0FNdKt— #StayShining (@rikyrickworld) June 2, 2018
He also thanked the designer for the threads.
Thank you @ChuSuwannapha for dressing me last night. Ive been waiting 3 years to work with you and it was well worth the wait. God bless you and every local fashion designer pushing our boundaries ❤️ #MadeInAfrica #Chulaap pic.twitter.com/dHNYFKAg5N— #StayShining (@rikyrickworld) June 3, 2018