Twitter Couldn't Cope With Riky Rick's Sama 2018 Outfit

The cotton king, aka Riky Rick, was not about anything but slaying at the South African Music Awards (Samas) red carpet this weekend, but there was just one problem -- South African Twitter. Sigh.

The "Boss Zonke" hitmaker graced the red carpet in an ensemble by South African designer Chularp Suwannapha.

It was not too long after he'd walked the carpet that the internet started asking questions. Lots of questions about the outfit.

First, it was the questions:

And then, true to form, South Africans on Twitter created their own versions of the outfit and the results were hilarious.

The #SAMA24 are gone



BUT Ricky Rick shutdown South Africa 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#RickyRickChallenge pic.twitter.com/zInfaO5eNr — Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) June 2, 2018

I'm Ricky Rick Sister pic.twitter.com/UpKP8RKNXj — UMaphindy Shabane (@UmaphindyS) June 3, 2018

But it seems Riky has not given up on his people. Taking to Twitter, he "encouraged" people to, well, have an open mind.

He also thanked the designer for the threads.