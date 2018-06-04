WATCH: Escaped Lion Finally Captured Near Mbombela

The lion that was on the loose in Mbombela, Mpumalanga has finally been found, according to the Lowvelder.

A search mission started on Tuesday last week after the lion was seen on a highway after killing a cow near the Long Tom Pass.

According to News24, rangers from the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency had been keeping an eye on Mbombela and the surrounds in search of the roaming lion.

Veterinarian Dr Ferreira du Plessis and carnivore scientist Gerrie Camacho found the young male and darted it successfully, Lowvelder reported.