Believe It Or Not, Gugu Khathi Was Actually Delighted To Be At The Samas...

Businesswoman and wife to South African DJ Tira, Gugu Khathi, came under fire this weekend for what people termed a bad attitude at this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) at Sun City.

Gugu was first caught on camera reacting to a joke the hosts (Somizi Mhlongo, Mpho Popps and Dineo Ranaka) were making on stage about record label Mabala Noise, and how it should have been included in the lists of musicians who had passed on.

Watch her reaction below:

The video went viral with many applauding her "honesty".

Soon after, she took to the podium to receive an award on behalf of her friends, Mafikizolo. Her behaviour as she did so had even more people talking about her.

Taking to social media, viewers questioned why she was "making faces" during the speech.

Okay wena malume Buhlekan'? — Lloyd Mzimela 🔞 (@bands_dbn) June 3, 2018

But Mafikizolo soon came to her defence.

Nhlanhla Nciza said Gugu had done nothing wrong and that what people saw on stage is actually her normal behaviour.

On Instagram, Gugu said this year's instalment of the awards was the best yet.

"17 years in the game -- Industry is getting stronger lots of young talent our artists are doing amazing things and I'm behind them 100% misunderstood yes, apologetic nope - moreblack-owned record labels need to rise? Yes - so that more and more kids' dreams can come true ✊🏽#sama24 best awards yet #amazinghosts😘#nomatterwtuchoose2say😶#funwashad💃Mafikizolo love&respect 🥂another 20 years"