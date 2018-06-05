Sjava Scores A BET Nomination

Pop artist Sjava will also represent South Africa at this year's BET Awards following an announcement that he too has scored a nomination.

READ: Sjava's Album Has Reached Gold Status -- Here Are 3 Songs From Him You Must Hear

Sjava has been nominated in the Viewer's Choice "Best International Act" category.

Congratulations to our award winning artist @Sjava_ATM on his nomination for #BETAwards2018⁠ ⁠ Viewer's Choice "Best International Act".



To vote for Sjava and help him win, please comment with #IPICKSJAVA18 on the @BET_Africa Instagram page #IPICKSJAVA18 pic.twitter.com/akjLiryhzi — Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) June 5, 2018

He has been nominated alongside Nigeria's Niniola and Kwesi Arthur of Ghana.

In May, BET Africa announced that Cassper Nyovest and Distruction Boyz as the South African nominees in the Best International Act category.

ALSO READ: Gqom And Hip-Hop To Represent SA At This Year's BET Awards

Voting in this category opened on Tuesday and will close on June 20. Votes can be cast on BET.com and on both Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa @BET_TV_FR @BET_Intl.

Here's how you can vote:

For Sjava: #IPICKSJAVA18

For Niniola: #IPICKNINIOLA18

For Kwesi: #IPICKKWESIA18

Voting for the viewer's choice category is now open and will close on 20 June at 00:59 CAT. The winner will be announced at the BET Awards red carpet special airing before the show begins. Once you place your vote, be sure to follow us on Instagram @BET_Intl.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sjava's Emotional Homecoming Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

The BET Awards show takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 24 and premieres across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm.