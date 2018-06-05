Trousers With A Penis Pocket On The Outside? Yes, It's A Thing

For a long time it looked like ladies' jeans that don't cover your bum, also known as naked jeans - created by American brand, Carmar Denim would be the most extreme fashion trend for this year, but then a pair of men's pants arrived that would blow that out of the water.

Trousers with a penis pocket are also now a thing.

Unlike the jeans above, these trousers have all their material, with a bonus pocket placed right over the fly. It's a pocket you can't miss, even if you weren't intentionally looking. Fortunately, the pocket only works when the trousers are zipped or buttoned up, reported The U.K.'s Daily Mail.

A Japanese clothing brand called GU is responsible for this new creation, though they themselves don't explain what the pocket should be used for.

Social media seems as confused by this creation as the fashion media - none of whom are sure what to make of it. What would one put in that pocket that wouldn't draw even more attention?

My friend Antonio used to place a similar garment to the front of his rams 🐑 as precautionary measures for his sheep. — Ally66 (@Ally6610) June 2, 2018

Who would wear this? — Wayne (@wayneblanchard8) June 2, 2018

It looks like it holds a handgun — Nancy M Ruff (@eighthdayarts) June 3, 2018

It's been tried before. I think this design was changed for a reason. pic.twitter.com/wC0cJhqEsi — Tommi Kakko (@tommikakko) June 3, 2018

A similar confusion reigned when naked jeans were introduced:

Find an old pair of jeans, a pair of scissors...BOOM! — W. Scott Smith (@sflcat) May 4, 2018

Wtf! Why wear any at all? — 🆃🅷🅴 🅹🅾🅺🅴🆁♠️™ (@SRO48) May 4, 2018

Oh good grief...I've seen it all - literally — Toni Landin (@TLandin) May 4, 2018

