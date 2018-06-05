Vaginal Steaming Is Gaining Popularity, But Doctors Are Warning Against It

Vaginal or yoni steaming is a craze gaining prominence in South Africa , claiming to detox and tighten the vagina, but medical professionals are warning against it.

According to local website Yoni Eggs, yoni or v-steam, as it's casually known, is carried out by boiling up a combination of specific herbs. A woman then sits over the steaming herbs — using a custom-made stool with a hole in it, or simply by placing the pot of herbs in the toilet bowl, thereby allowing the steam to open the pores of the vaginal tissues and carry the medicinal benefits of the plants into the body.

"This women's treatment gently but effectively cleanses, tones and revitalises a woman's centre, providing a myriad of benefits from reduced menstrual cramps to increased fertility and more," states Yoni Eggs — a claim some healthcare practitioners have strongly spoken out against.

Douching methods are generally not recommended by health care practitioners, chiefly because they may disrupt the normal pH balance of the vagina, which may result in yeast or bacterial infections.

Steaming the vagina kills the normal bacteria that is supposed to protect it against infection and also messes up with the PH that is suppose to keep it healthy and disease free



📣Do not steam your vagina

📣Do not fry,bake,roast,sauté toast your vagina!! https://t.co/pnP1UxTR15 — #PayAttentionToHer (@Healthertainer) January 12, 2018

Ladies please don't steam your vagina. Of you have menstrual cramp that are that bad, get them checked out. It could something serious and steaming won't help.

You want a tight vagina, make kegels part of your exercise routine. #askAGynae #MyFirstGynae #OvarySquad #GirlTalkZa https://t.co/6XMyJb53NA — #Myfirstgynae (@myfirstgynae) May 25, 2018

And just for reminder's sake, here are three things to know about your vagina:

1. It can self-cleanse

The vagina cleans itself in the form of vaginal discharge.

I'm not steaming my vagina. No matter what. And no jade up there either. My vagina can take care of itself without (undue 😉) outside influence. — Journie Cruz (@journiecruz) April 1, 2018

2. It has a distinct smell

It also has a unique, natural scent. A strong odour, however, can be a sign of infection — if this is the case, it's best to contact a healthcare professional.

2, Stop trying to shove fragance washes to make your vagina smell like lavender and roses. Vaginas have a distinct, beautiful smell. Appreciate that ✨ — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

3. It's not meant to be white, or lighter in colour

It has its own distinct colour.