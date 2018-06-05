EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    05/06/2018 12:20 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Vaginal Steaming Is Gaining Popularity, But Doctors Are Warning Against It

    What's next?

    Instagram

    Vaginal or yoni steaming is a craze gaining prominence in South Africa, claiming to detox and tighten the vagina, but medical professionals are warning against it.

    According to local website Yoni Eggs, yoni or v-steam, as it's casually known, is carried out by boiling up a combination of specific herbs. A woman then sits over the steaming herbs — using a custom-made stool with a hole in it, or simply by placing the pot of herbs in the toilet bowl, thereby allowing the steam to open the pores of the vaginal tissues and carry the medicinal benefits of the plants into the body.

    Instagram

    "This women's treatment gently but effectively cleanses, tones and revitalises a woman's centre, providing a myriad of benefits from reduced menstrual cramps to increased fertility and more," states Yoni Eggs — a claim some healthcare practitioners have strongly spoken out against.

    Douching methods are generally not recommended by health care practitioners, chiefly because they may disrupt the normal pH balance of the vagina, which may result in yeast or bacterial infections.

    And just for reminder's sake, here are three things to know about your vagina:

    1. It can self-cleanse

    The vagina cleans itself in the form of vaginal discharge.

    2. It has a distinct smell

    It also has a unique, natural scent. A strong odour, however, can be a sign of infection — if this is the case, it's best to contact a healthcare professional.

    3. It's not meant to be white, or lighter in colour

    It has its own distinct colour.

    MORE:douchingLifestylevaginavaginal steamingyoni steaming