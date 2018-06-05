Van Brenda Sentencing Scheduled For Thursday

Henri Van Breda, the family 'axe murderer' was taken back into custody on Tuesday after his sentencing was scheduled for Thursday by the High Court.
Henri #VanBreda is taken back into custody. Sentencing at 10:00 on Thursday. (@TammyPetersen87) pic.twitter.com/8VYI44Osnv— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) June 5, 2018
Judge Desai says sentence would be appear to be relatively uncomplicated. He will hand down his sentence on Thursday. #VanBreda (@TammyPetersen87)— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) June 5, 2018
He was found guilty on May 2018 by Judge Siraj Desai for murdering his parents and brother at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.
According to EWN van Breda was "appropriately emotional" during counselling sessions following the murders.
The evidence was presented by the defence during the argument in mitigation of sentencing in the Western Cape High Court.