EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    05/06/2018 16:14 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Van Brenda Sentencing Scheduled For Thursday

    He was found guilty on May 2018 by Judge Siraj Desai for murdering his parents and brother at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

    AFP/Getty Images

    Henri Van Breda, the family 'axe murderer' was taken back into custody on Tuesday after his sentencing was scheduled for Thursday by the High Court.

    He was found guilty on May 2018 by Judge Siraj Desai for murdering his parents and brother at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

    AFP/Getty Images

    According to EWN van Breda was "appropriately emotional" during counselling sessions following the murders.

    The evidence was presented by the defence during the argument in mitigation of sentencing in the Western Cape High Court.

    MORE:crimeMurderNewsVan Breda