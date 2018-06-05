EDITION
    05/06/2018 14:01 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    WATCH: Dr Malinga Welcoming His Newborn Baby Is All The Mood

    "Thank you Lord for this peaceful soul".

    Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu
    Dr Malinga arrives at the 24th annual South African Music Awards June 02, 2018.

    South African musician and record label boss, Dr Malinga, welcomed his third child on Tuesday and he could not contain the excitement.

    The "Akulaleki" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the proud moment also announcing that he'd written a song for his newborn son.

    Watch the welcoming below:


    Meet baby Lingas:


    In April, Dr Malinga treated his wife to a baby shower, an event which he also shared on Instagram.

    .

    Congratulations to Dr Malinga and his wife.

