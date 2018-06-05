WATCH: Dr Malinga Welcoming His Newborn Baby Is All The Mood

Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu
South African musician and record label boss, Dr Malinga, welcomed his third child on Tuesday and he could not contain the excitement.
The "Akulaleki" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the proud moment also announcing that he'd written a song for his newborn son.
ITS A BOY THANK YOU LORD.— LINGASENTERTAINMENT (@drmalinga) June 4, 2018
HIS NAME IS LINGAS MALINGA.
Watch the welcoming below:
Meet baby Lingas:
In April, Dr Malinga treated his wife to a baby shower, an event which he also shared on Instagram.
Congratulations to Dr Malinga and his wife.