WATCH: Meet Gingie, The Kitten That Survived A Shack Fire In George

Gingie, a kitten from George in the southern Cape, is recuperating at the Garden Route SPCA after surviving a devastating fire in the Rosemoor neighbourhood, Netwerk24 reported.

According to Salome Bruyns, a senior inspector at the SPCA, a shack caught fire from a candle and spread to the shack next to it.

"A member of the public helped to carry out belongings and spotted the cat in the shack. He took the cat out to safety. The fire department phoned the SPCA for help with the injured kitten," Bruyns told HuffPost.

The kitten was taken to the SPCA where it's currently being treated by a veterinarian. According to the SPCA, it will take a long time for Gingie to heal, but he should make a full recovery.

"The kitten is doing very well under treatment. All his hair and eyelashes have been singed off. His nose and paws were injured, but he is doing well and loves attention."

Gingie is still at the Garden Route SPCA under treatment and will stay there for at least another week.

According to Netwerk24, no people were injured in the blaze.

People who would like to assist with Gingie's treatment can contact the SPCA on 044 878 1990.

Additional reporting by Netwerk24.